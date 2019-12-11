Railroad Tie Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Railroad Tie Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
A railroad tie or crosstie (American English) or railway sleeper (British English) is a rectangular support for the rails in railroad tracks.
China and the United States have a larger sales market share which together account for 62%. Europe hold a market share of 16%.
Global Railroad Tie market size will reach 3240.6 million US$ by 2025, from 2560 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Railroad Tie.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Railroad Tie in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Stella-Jones
Koppers
Vossloh
China Railway Material Sleeper of Pingdingshan
Abetong
L.B. Foster
Kirchdorfer Group
Shandong High Speed Rail Equipment Material
Weihai Ruihe Railway Sleeper
Hengchang Railroad Sleeper
Aveng Infraset
Patil Group
The Indian Hume Pipe
Kunming Railway Sleeper
Schwihag
Market Segment by Type, covers
Wooden Tie
Concrete Tie
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Train
Subway
Other
