Railcar Leasing Market — Technological Advancements Driving the Industry Growth 2025: Wells Fargo, GATX, Union Tank Car, CIT, VTG, Trinity, Ermewa, SMBC (ARI)

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.

Growing need for delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner in various industries is projected to fuel demand for railcars globally. In addition, surge in the number of construction projects is projected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Leasing gives your company the use of a productive railcar fleet and frees cash for investment in the business itself, where the returns are usually greater. Other financial benefits include: Leasing payments are tax deductible and may provide certain financial advantages.

The railcar leasing market is showing steady growth as it is a sustainable and reliable mode of transportation. Tax benefits and considerations extended to the lessee, by the lessor, is a cost-effective method of financing equipment. Rail operators enter lease agreements since they reduce capital expenditure and other credits that can be allocated for other purposes. Also, it eliminates the risk of equipment degeneration that could lead to reduced resale value.

In 2018, the global Railcar Leasing market size was 8970 million US$ and it is expected to reach 12600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.



The key players covered in this study

Wells Fargo

GATX

Union Tank Car

CIT

VTG

Trinity

Ermewa

SMBC (ARI)

BRUNSWICK Rail

Mitsui Rail Capital

Andersons

Touax Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

The Greenbrier Companies



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Tank Cars

Freight Cars

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Chemical Products

Energy and Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

Aggregates & Construction

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Railcar Leasing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Railcar Leasing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

