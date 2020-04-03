“Rail Traction Transformers Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2027” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Traction transformers are the major components in a traction chain. A rail traction transformer is an equipment in the electric traction system of trains, which is powered by electricity. Traction transformers affect both train performance as well as operator services. Rail traction transformers find applications in tram-trains, metros, locomotives, high-speed trains, commuter and regional trains, among others. It is installed in the machine room of the train, under the floor or on the roof according to the requirement, providing maximum reliability and flexibility, whether in single or in multiple phase system. Traditional transformers are heavier and cause noise pollution and power loss. Whereas, the rail traction transformers have a lesser operating cost, which will lead to low running cost of locomotive, and are also comparatively lightweight and can provide high power, making them ideal substitutes for conventional traction systems. Also, the rail traction transformers are not dependent on conventional energy sources such as crude oil. Moreover, the rail traction transformers cause lesser noise pollution as compared to traditional transformers.

Rail Traction Transformers Market:Market Dynamics

Implementation of electric traction technology in railways to decrease operational cost of locomotives and for the improvement of transportation system is the main driver that contributes to the growth of rail traction transformers market. Also, growth in the high-speed rail sector is also expected to drive the market of rail traction transformers significantly. Moreover, government funding to improve the transportation facilities will impact the rail traction transformer market positively. Rapid technological advancement coupled with growing rail transport market are expected to favourably impact the market growth. Moreover, growing environmental concern will also impact the global rail traction transformers market positively in the forecast period. However, the presence of alternatives such as conventional transformers can act as restraints to this market.

All the electricity driven vehicles running on railways, which include high-speed train, monorails, trams, trolleybuses, wagon and metro trains, are using this equipment. This trend in the global rail traction transformers market is expected to create immense opportunity and growth during the forecast period.

Rail Traction Transformers Market:Market Segmentation

Segmentation ofrail traction transformers market can be doneon the basis of position of mounting as follows: On the roof Under the floor Machine room

Segmentation of rail traction transformers market can be doneon the basis of voltage network as follows: AC transformer (alternative current systems) DC transformer (direct current systems)

Segmentation of rail traction transformers market can be doneon the basis of voltage network as follows: Rectifier transformers Tap-changing transformer



Rail Traction Transformers Market: Regional Outlook

Europe holds a significant share in the global rail traction transformers market in terms of revenue. The rail traction transformers market in Asia Pacific and North America is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Growth in Asia-Pacific rail traction transformers market is mainly due to the rapid growth in the railways sector. Furthermore, increase in investment for development of new lines and expansion of the existing railway network in countries such as India and China will bolster the rail traction transformers market. The growth in the rail traction transformers market in North America is chiefly due to the government support and funding in the field of development and implementation of high-speed trains. Rest of the world market is estimated to account for a relatively small share of the rail traction transformers market.

Rail Traction Transformers Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of the market participants in the global rail traction transformers market, identified across the value chain are:

Alstom SA. (France)

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Emco Ltd. (India)

Hind Rectifiers Ltd. (India)

JST Transformateurs (France)

International Electric Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Wilson Transformer Company (Australia)

Setrans Holding AS (France)

