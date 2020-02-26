Radiotherapy Market 2023 Study for Gamma Knife, Tomotherapy, Particle Therapy, 3D-CRT, Cyclotron and Stereotactic Applications

New Report on Top Key Players of “Radiotherapy Market” – Shares, Size, Analysis, Forecast, Company Profiles, Overview, Insights, Applications, Types and End User Forecast to 2023

Radiotherapy market report analyzes by type, product type, application, end user, & region. Based on type, external beam radiotherapy segment accounted for largest share in 2016. Growing adoption of this therapy in emerging markets & development of advanced external beam radiotherapy devices to localize tumorous cells while minimizing harm to surrounding healthy cells are some of major factors contributing to growth of this market segment.

The global radiotherapy market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2023 from USD 5.6 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.1%. Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the growing global prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of radiotherapy in clinical trials, and the increasing number of radiotherapy centers worldwide. However, the underdeveloped public health infrastructure in emerging countries.

The radiotherapy market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the global radiotherapy market in 2018.The growing incidence of cancer, supportive government initiatives, and the implementation of radiotherapy training programs & conferences/symposiums are the major factors propelling the demand for radiotherapy products in Europe.

In radiotherapy market report electron-emitting high-energy linear accelerators segment expected to account for largest share of external beam radiotherapy market in 2016. Development of advanced linear accelerators and growing adoption of these devices are some of factors driving growth of this market. High growth in this segment can be attributed to growing number of new cancer cases, improvements in healthcare facilities.

Radiotherapy market covers external beam radiotherapy & internal beam radiotherapy applications for various cancers. In 2016, prostate segment held largest share in both segments. Growing incidence of prostate cancer & high success rates achieved with external beam radiation are major factors driving growth of this market segment. This report studies radiotherapy market based on product type, type, application, & end user.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (25%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (45%)

By Designation: C-level (26%), Director-level (30%), and Others (44%)

By Region: North America (35%), Europe (26%), APAC (23%), and RoW (16%)

The major players in Radiotherapy market include Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Accuray Incorporated (US), Ion Beam Applications SA (Belgium), ViewRay, Inc. (US), IsoRay Medical, Inc. (US), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Provision Healthcare (US), Mevion Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc (US), P-cure Ltd. (Israel), Theragenics Corporation (US), and C.R.Bard, Inc. (US), among others.

Report covers radiotherapy market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for largest share of global radiotherapy market in 2016, followed by Europe. Large share of North American region mainly attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure in region, technological advancements, & high adoption of radiotherapy products owing to increasing incidence of cancer.

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market shares of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the radiotherapy market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.