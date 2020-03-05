Radiopharmaceutical Market Professional Study And Forecasts Research By 2019-2024

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.

Obtain Report [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-202835

According to this study, over the next five years the Radiopharmaceutical market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8120 million by 2024, from US$ 4940 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Radiopharmaceutical business

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Radiopharmaceutical market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

For more information/ Ask your queries:https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-202835

This study considers the Radiopharmaceutical value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Segmentation by application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Purchase [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-202835/

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Request [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/discount/HnM/QBI-LPI-HnM-202835

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceutical consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Radiopharmaceutical market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceutical manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiopharmaceutical with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Radiopharmaceutical submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.