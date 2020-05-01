Radiopharmaceutical Market Increasing Demand Within The Developing Countries And Also The Want For Real Time Info

Radiopharmaceutical Market Research Report Forecast 2019-2025 covers an executive summary, which includes an analysis of the global Radiopharmaceutical industry, followed by market definitions, taxonomy, and market background, market analysis by key segments, regional analysis, and competition landscape. Every section of the study covers quantitative & qualitative information regarding Radiopharmaceutical market on the basis of historical data, key opinions of industry experts and recent trends in the market.

Intellectual of Radiopharmaceutical Market: Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.The global Radiopharmaceutical market is valued at 4940 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 9520 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Radiopharmaceutical market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Competition By Top Manufacturers, with manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Based on Product Type, Radiopharmaceutical market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Based on end users/applications, Radiopharmaceutical market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Important Radiopharmaceutical Market information obtainable during this report:

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue share of main makers.

revenue share of main makers. Challenges for the new entrants, trends, Radiopharmaceutical market drivers.

for the new entrants, Radiopharmaceutical market Company profiles, product analysis, selling ways, rising market segments and comprehensive analysis of Radiopharmaceutical Market.

of Radiopharmaceutical Market. Strategic recommendations, forecast growth areas of the Radiopharmaceutical Market.

of the Radiopharmaceutical Market. Market share year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

of key players in promising regions This report discusses the Radiopharmaceutical Market summary; market scope provides a short define of the Radiopharmaceutical industry.

provides a short define of the Radiopharmaceutical industry. Key playing regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) together with their major countries are elaborated during this report.

together with their major countries are elaborated during this report. Radiopharmaceutical Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.

