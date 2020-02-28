Radiopharmaceutical Market Growth Analysis by Top 4 Leading Manufactures-Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion

Radiopharmaceutical Market report provides (Five Forces Forecast 2019-2024) in-intensity insight of the Radiopharmaceutical industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. The Radiopharmaceutical Market report also offers extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea) which delivers the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors such as capacity, production, price, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume & revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

Precipitate of Radiopharmaceutical Market: Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

In the next few years, Radiopharmaceuticals industry will maintain increasing at a relatively high growth rate. Investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The classification of Radiopharmaceuticals includes Diagnostic Radioisotopes, Therapeutic Radioisotopes. The revenue proportion of Diagnostic Radioisotopes in 2016 is about 77%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2017. The Therapeutic Radioisotopes is enjoying more and more market share.

Radiopharmaceuticals are widely used in Oncology, Cardiology and Other disease diagnosis and treatment. The most of radiopharmaceuticals is used in Oncology, and the sales proportion in 2016 is about 60%.

The worldwide market for Radiopharmaceutical is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 8120 million US$ in 2024, from 4940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radiopharmaceutical in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Comprehensive data showing Radiopharmaceutical market capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided.

in the recent years are provided. Business profiles, product analysis, commerce ways in which, rising market segments and comprehensive analysis of Radiopharmaceutical Market.

Radiopharmaceutical Market. Challenges for the new entrants, trends, Radiopharmaceutical Market drivers.

for the new entrants, Market Key taking part in regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa) beside their major countries are careful throughout this report.

