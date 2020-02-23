Radiology Services Market by Top Vendor Analysis 2018-2025: B Siemens Healthcare, 4ways Healthcare Limited, Global Diagnostics, Virtual Radiology (vRAD), Spectra AB, Onrad, Inc., Cybernet Medical Corporation

Global Radiology Services Market report provides in-Depth analysis with current and upcoming Business opportunities to simplify the future investment in the market. The Global Radiology Services Market report presents an all-inclusive study of the market by survey the key expansion, development trends, driving forces, restraints, opportunities, and future potential in details.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing healthcare expenditure.

Emergence of thin client 3D viewers.

Recent technological developments in tele radiology.

Technological advancements in radiology devices.

Increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Risk of high radiation exposure to limit the use of CT scanners.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Radiology Services Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of radiology services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Radiology Services Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are:-

B Siemens Healthcare,

4ways Healthcare Limited,

Global Diagnostics,

Virtual Radiology (vRAD),

Spectra AB,

Onrad, Inc.,

Cybernet Medical Corporation,

Telediagnostics Services Pvt. Ltd.,

Everlight Radiology,

RamSoft, Inc.,

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.,

Medica Reporting Ltd.,

Telemedicine Clinic,

Teleradiology Solutions, Inc. and

Radiology Reporting Online (Rro) among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Radiology Services Market

In October 2017, According to the news published by ET Health world In the field of radiology services, there have been latest advancements in radiology and imaging. The MRI has matured further with the advent of 7T scanners and higher, improving acquisition speeds and availability of applications. CT scanners are now going further higher beyond the 64-slice with vendors offering 128-, 256-, 320- and 640- slice systems

