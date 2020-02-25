Radiography-Fluoroscopy Combo System Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Radiography-fluoroscopy combo system delivers low-dose and high-quality images as well as supports fast workflow and broadens the clinical capacity. A radiography-fluoroscopy combo system can be used for digital X-ray radiography and fluoroscopy, allowing the installation to be utilized for use in many procedures that normally require two separate systems. Fluoroscopy procedures are performed to diagnose diseases, or to guide physicians in certain treatment processes. In the past few years, a dedicated fluoroscopy apartment was a must-have for every hospital. Fluoroscopy, as an imaging device, helps physicians to evaluate particular areas of the body, including digestive, respiratory, urinary, skeletal, and reproductive systems. Radiography has been an essential diagnostic tool of the modern treatment. It is a diagnostic technique that uses radiation to deliver images of the organs, tissues, bones, and vessels of the human body. Besides, medical imaging plays a vital role in patient management, particularly in radiographic diagnosis. Non?invasive, relative harmlessness, familiarity to medical professionals, and fast imaging times are some of the clear advantages of radiography-fluoroscopy combo system.

Need of the System

Diagnostic imaging has developed from a state of infancy to a higher level of maturity over the last few decades. Several new imaging modalities have been developed. The radiography-fluoroscopy combo system is particularly favorable when working with children due to its grid-controlled fluoroscopy technology and its open-access design that produces less radiation with high-quality images. Combination with excellent resolution and contrast has enhanced the demand for radiography-fluoroscopy combo system over the forecast period. Due to a shift towards advanced imaging modalities, many hospitals are now looking for systems that can serve multiple imaging procedures in a single system. The need of the radiography-fluoroscopy combo system is not only limited to the radiology department but also in the outside areas including the emergency room, surgical centers, intensive care, cardiac care, and patient rooms.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6713

Factors Driving and Restraining the Radiography-Fluoroscopy Combo System Market

The global radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The global market for radiography-fluoroscopy combo system is majorly driven by increasing demand for advanced technology as well as its application in procedures that can be performed on the patients of all age groups, including pediatric and geriatric patients. However, risks associated with radiation exposure related to collective number of X-ray examinations and treatments over a long period of time, and conditions that may interfere with the accuracy of a fluoroscopy procedure, may hinder the growth of the radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market globally. The risk for allergic reactions and high cost of the radiography-fluoroscopy combo system are also factors restraining the growth of the market.

Radiography-Fluoroscopy Combo System Market by Product Type

Major share of the market is covered by the digital product type segment. With the refinement and development of imaging technology, conventional radiography-fluoroscopy combo units are increasingly being replaced by new advanced digital system due to significant difference in interpretation time, examination time, and examination quality. The examination time for conventional unit is more than the digital system. Although the initial cost of setting up a digital system and its services are high at the emergency department, the digital system is more cost-effective than the conventional systems for emergency departments in the long term.

High Demand for Radiography-Fluoroscopy Combo System in Hospitals

Hospitals and clinics segments pose strong position in the global market due to the increasing need of advanced imaging techniques in the market. Also, the increasing the need of room utilization in hospitals and clinics will flourish the growth of combo system in the global market.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the global radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market due to the availability of advanced technologies and maximum number of hospitals. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market due to growing awareness regarding the advantages of the radiography-fluoroscopy combo system among healthcare providers. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China is expected to hold lucrative market share in the global radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market due to high cost of the system.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6713

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Europe B.V., Shimadzu Europa GmbH, General Electric Company, Carestream Health etc. These companies are highly focused and further contributing to the growth of radiography-fluoroscopy combo system market globally.