Radioactive Waste Management Market Demand and Trends by Type, Application and Specification 2018-2025

In 2018, the global Radioactive Waste Management market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Radioactive Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radioactive Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Areva

Cabrera Services

Ecology Services

EDF

Holtec International

Mid Counties Waste Management Services

Nuclear Research & Consultancy Group

Swedish Nuclear Fuel and Waste Management Company

Veolia Environmental Services

Kurion Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Exempt Waste and Very Low-Level Waste (VLLW)

Low-Level Waste (LLW)

Intermediate-Level Waste (ILW)

High-Level Waste (HLW)

Market segment by Application, split into

Industrial

Utility

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Radioactive Waste Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Radioactive Waste Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Exempt Waste and Very Low-Level Waste (VLLW)

1.4.3 Low-Level Waste (LLW)

1.4.4 Intermediate-Level Waste (ILW)

1.4.5 High-Level Waste (HLW)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Industrial

1.5.3 Utility

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Radioactive Waste Management Market Size

2.2 Radioactive Waste Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Radioactive Waste Management Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Radioactive Waste Management Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Radioactive Waste Management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Radioactive Waste Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Radioactive Waste Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Radioactive Waste Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Radioactive Waste Management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Radioactive Waste Management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Radioactive Waste Management Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Continued…

