Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments Market Growth And Forecast To 2024

Radioactive stent, the self-expanding stent with radioactivity particles is regards as very useful in the treatment of medium and advanced esophageal cancer.

Scope of the Report:

Jiangsu Province is the largest suppling place as the top 3 manufacturers are located therem Micro-Tech, Changzhou Zhiye and Changzhou Garson. In 2016, Jiangsu Province occupied market share above 88%.

Now, Radioactive Stent are still mainly used in the Esophageal Cancer Therapy. While many scientists and doctors are expanding its application on other cancer therapy.

The worldwide market for Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 3 million US$ in 2024, from 2 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Micro-Tech

Changzhou Zhiye

Changzhou Garson

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

18mm Stent

20mm Stent

14mm Stent

Other Stents

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Esophageal Cancer

Biliary Cancer

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radioactive Stent Used for Cancer Treatments sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

