Radio Transmitter Market 2019 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

The Report Studies the “Global Radio Transmitter Market 2024” Status and Outlook of Global and Major Regions, from Angles of Players, Countries, Product Types and end Industries by Forecast 2024.

A radio transmitter is an electronic device which, when connected to an antenna, produces an electromagnetic signal such as in radio and television broadcasting, two way communications or radar. Heating devices, such as a microwave oven, although of similar design, are not usually called transmitters, in that they use the electromagnetic energy locally rather than transmitting it to another location.

Scope of the Report:

Radio transmitter industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the US and Europe Among them, Europe output value accounted for more than 42.75% of the total output value of global radio transmitter in 2016. Harris is the world leading manufacturer in global radio transmitter market with the market share of 10.53%, in terms of revenue.

Compared to 2015, radio transmitter market increased sales by 2.90 percent to 693.77 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 674.19 million USD in 2015. It shows that the radio transmitter market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the radio transmitter raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of radio transmitter.

The worldwide market for Radio Transmitter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.2% over the next five years, will reach 720 million US$ in 2024, from 710 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Radio Transmitter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Harris

Broadcast Electronics

R&S

Syes

GatesAir

Egatel(COMSA)

Nautel

Thomson Broadcast

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

NEC

RIZ Transmitters

BTESA

Continental

Beijing BBEF

Tongfang Gigamega

Chengdu ChengGuang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

FM Radio Transmitter

Shortwave Radio Transmitter

Medium Wave Transmitter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace

Automobile

Electronics Industry

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Radio Transmitter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Radio Transmitter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Radio Transmitter in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Radio Transmitter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Radio Transmitter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Radio Transmitter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radio Transmitter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Radio Transmitter Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Radio Transmitter Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Radio Transmitter by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Radio Transmitter by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radio Transmitter by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Radio Transmitter by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Radio Transmitter by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Radio Transmitter Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Radio Transmitter Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Radio Transmitter Market Forecast (2019-2024)

