Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018-2028

Radio frequency test equipment is used to simulate the functionality and performance of radio and telecommunications equipment to ensure that each device is not interfering with other users of the radio frequency spectrum.The growing adoption of wireless networking communication systems has led the charge for the growth of radio frequency test equipment market. The extensive range of applications of radio frequency testing equipment includes field strength testing, antenna maintenance, radio receiver servicing and more. Along with these functionalities, they are also helpful in determining the characteristics of the radio frequency signal. Expansion of communication technologies is expected to drive the radio frequency test equipment market.

Rapid Evolution of Telecommunication is Increasing the Demand for Radio Frequency Test Equipment:

Radio Frequency Test Equipment is extensively used in different end-use industries including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, medical and more. With the advent of technology, more and more vendors are focused on producing new radio frequency test equipment. Globally, the number of LTE subscriptions have increased significantly to more than 600 Million. The adoption rate of LTE is raising each year tremendously and giving a significant boost to the radio frequency test equipment market.

The telecommunication industry is growing enormously, increasing the demand for analyzers and detectors which is powering the radio frequency test equipment market. Also, the rapid advancement of wireless technologies have increased the need for radio frequency test equipment significantly and have positively impacted the market growth.

Global Radio Frequency Test Equipment: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the global radio frequency test equipment market has been segmented as –

Network Analyzers

Spectrum Analyzers

Oscilloscopes

Multi Meters

Signal Generators

Others

On the basis of Test Functions, the global radio frequency test equipment market has been segmented as –

Radio Receiver Servicing

Field Strength Testing

Transmitter and Antenna Maintenance

On the basis of Product Form, the global radio frequency test equipment market has been segmented as –

Portable

Modular

Others

On the basis of Frequency, the global radio frequency test equipment market has been segmented as –

Up to 1 GHz

1 GHz to 6 GHz

More than 6GHz

On the basis of End-use Industry, the global radio frequency test equipment market has been segmented as –

Automotive

Radio and Television Broadcasting

Telecommunication

Satellite Communications

Industrial

Research

Global Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market: Key Participants:

Some of the key players operating in the global Radio Frequency Test Equipment market are Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, Teledyne Technologies, Good Will Instruments, Rohde & Schwarz, Colombia Tech (Coghlin Companies, Inc.), Avnet Silica, Giga-tronics, Yokogawa Electric, Chroma, among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in Radio Frequency Test Equipment Market:

The market in the Asia Pacific, especially Japan is anticipated to record a strong CAGR owing to the expanding telecommunication industry. Also, the Asia Pacific is home to numerous semiconductor devices and product manufacturers. The increasing demand in the Asia Pacific for radio frequency test equipment has attributed to the factors such as new technologies such as LTE and projects for 5G emerging in the market.

In North America, the prospect for modular GP instrumentation compared to the traditional type is high in and is a dominant driving force of the radio frequency test equipment market. The rising demand for higher data rates connectivity has led to certain innovations including Wi-Fi-based radio frequency equipment with a frequency range of up to 6 GHz; this has increased the demand for radio frequency test equipment with a frequency range of 1 GHz to 6 GHz.

By product type, Oscilloscope is dominating the segment in the radio frequency test equipment market. Oscilloscopes are mainly used as laboratory equipment which analyzes the waveform of electronic signals.

Brief Approach to Research:

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments included in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global scale to estimate the overall market sizes.

