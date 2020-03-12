Radio Broadcast Receivers Market – High Performance Semiconductors Strikes Growth

Radio broadcast receiver also known as radio receiver, receives audio programs from local radio stations. Radio broadcast receivers are used to receive shortwave signals, medium-wave signals, long-wave signals, and ultra-short wave signals. Radio broadcast receivers are manufactured for the reproduction of sound-broadcasting programs. The sound is reproduced either by an earphone which plugs into a jack on the radio or a loudspeaker in the radio. Analog radio broadcast receivers use two types of modulation: amplitude modulation (AM) and frequency modulation (FM).

Radio broadcast receivers can receive amplitude modulated (AM) signals transmitted by broadcast stations in frequency ranges from 148 to 283 kilohertz (kHz) in the longwave range, from 526 to 1,706 kilohertz (kHz) in the medium frequency range, and from 2.3 to 26 megahertz (MHz) for long distance international broadcasting. They can receive frequency modulated (FM) signals in the range of 65 to 108 megahertz (MHz) in the very high frequency range. The exact frequency range varies for radio broadcasting in different countries.

The global radio broadcast receivers market can be segmented based on modulation type, broadcaster receiver type, application, and region. Based on modulation type, the radio broadcast receivers market can be classified into amplitude modulation (AM), frequency modulation (FM), satellite radio, and digital audio broadcasting (DAB).

In terms of broadcaster receiver type, the global radio broadcast receivers market can be categorized into table radio, clock radio, tuner, portable radio, car radio, satellite radio, and others. Based on application, the global radio broadcast receivers market can be divided into entertainment, commercial, and communications.

Highlights of the report: