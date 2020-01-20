Radio Access Network Solutions Market – Improvement in Accuracy and Speed Drives Growth

Radio Access Network (RAN) is a source of technology that helps individual devices connect with other parts of a network through the medium of radio connections. Mobile data traffic has been increasing in recent years due to the excessive usage of mobile social applications running on smart mobile devices. Moreover, the rapid increase in operating expenditure and energy consumption has also been observed for telecommunication solution. Radio access network solution plays a vital role that can reduce both capital and operating expenditures and also help reduce mobile data traffic.

Radio access network solution provides high bandwidth capacity; therefore, various players across the regions are adopting radio access network solution for overcoming the issues of both maintenance and spectral efficiency and also enabling cell site aggregation in order to improve the performance of various devices. Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions have been implemented from the era of 1G, 2G, 3G, 4G, and in anticipation of the forthcoming 5G.

For the 4G wireless network communications technology, RAN solutions helped enhance signal strength, data rate, and quality of service. While, for 5G, RAN has been designed for operating in a wide range of spectrum bands with varied characteristics such as channel bandwidths and propagation conditions. Furthermore, RAN is expected to offer solutions for integrating Long?term Evolution Advanced (LTE?A) evolution and novel 5G radio technology.

Key drivers of the radio access network solution market are high presence of smartphones, adoption of advanced technologies for wireless network and increasing investments for wireless equipment solutions and high bandwidth services. Number of smartphone users has increased significantly across the globe, which has led to the creation of a large data network. RAN solutions provide an ultimate solution for mobile network operators (MNO).

Huge capital investments are undertaken by various companies to enable appropriate equipment for wireless communication in order to improve user experience. Demand for high bandwidth solution is rising consistently for multinational enterprises as well as SMEs, which ultimately drives the radio access network solution market, as it helps in providing high bandwidth. Major challenges faced by the radio access network solution market are issues regarding its capacity and latency for networking solutions.