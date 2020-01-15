Radiculopathy Market Report – Key Players, Industry Overview And Forecasts To 2025

Radiculopathy is produced by the pinching of a nerve root in the spinal column. The problem occurs near a specific nerve; however, pain and associated symptoms usually appear in the part of the body where that specific nerve is supplied. For example, a nerve impingement in the lumbar region can be manifested with symptoms in the foot.

Similarly, an impingement in the cervical spine could result in pain and associated symptoms in the forearm. The most common symptoms include pain (known as radicular pain), numbness or parasthesia, weakness in limbs, and difficulty in controlling specific muscles. It can develop at any age; however, most of radiculopathy cases have been recorded in people aged between 45 and 64. Women are at higher risk of developing radiculopathy than men. People suffering from degenerative diseases, any kind of infection, diabetes, or who are engaged in heavy lifting or high-impact sports or suffering from the conditions such as spurs, disc herniation, or scoliosis are at higher risk of developing radiculopathy.

The global radiculopathy market can be segmented based on type, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the global market can be categorized into lumbar radiculopathy (affects lower neck), cervical radiculopathy (compressed nerve root in the neck), and thoracic radiculopathy (compressed nerve root in the thoracic area of the spine). The lumbar radiculopathy segment is expected to be driven by high incidence rate. In terms of treatment, the global radiculopathy market can be classified into conservative treatment, epidural steroid injection, and surgical treatment.

Conservative treatment includes medicines such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, opioid medicines, and muscle relaxants. Conservative treatment is used to manage pain, muscle spasm, inflammation, and sleep disturbance. Cervical posterior foraminotomy is commonly performed surgery for radiculopathy; however, other surgeries are also available. Rise in incidence and prevalence rates of radiculopathy, increased research and development expenditure, surge in awareness among people are likely to contribute to the growth of the global radiculopathy market during the forecast period. However, poor patient awareness and increase in use of home remedies hamper the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global radiculopathy market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the global market, followed by Europe. An estimated 3% to 5% of the population of the U.S. is affected by radiculopathy. Hence, increase in incidence rate boosts the growth of the market in North America. Additionally, growing awareness among people, increase in research and development expenditure, and well-established health care infrastructure fuel the growth of the radiculopathy market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by large population base, increased government initiatives, and developing health care infrastructure in India and China. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be driven by increase in investments by key players and rise in prevalence of radiculopathy.

Leading players in the global radiculopathy market include DePuy Synthes, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Company), Bayer AG, and Biogen Idec.

