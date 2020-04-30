Radiation Therapy Market Projected to Touch $6.8 billion by 2023

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global radiation therapy market. Increase in patient population, expansion of health care infrastructure, and technological advancements are projected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The global radiation therapy market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on type, end user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market, and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global radiation therapy market.

Based on type, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into external-beam radiation therapy and internal radiation therapy. The external-beam radiation therapy segment has been divided into conformal radiation therapy, proton beam therapy, image guided radiation therapy, and others. The internal radiation therapy segment has been bifurcated into brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy. The segments have been analyzed based on available radiation therapy systems used, and cost-effectiveness of treatment. In terms of end-user, the global market has been classified into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global radiation therapy market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries/sub-regions have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report profiles major players in the global radiation therapy market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players profiled in the market report include Varian Medical Systems, Elekta AB, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Accuray Incorporated, Isoray, Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Hitachi, Ltd., ViewRay, Inc., and Panacea Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

The global radiation therapy market has been segmented as below:

Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Type External-beam Radiation Therapy Conformal Radiation Therapy Proton Beam Therapy Image Guided Radiation Therapy Stereotactic Radiation Therapy Internal Radiation Therapy Brachytherapy Systemic Radiation Therapy Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by End-user Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Global Radiation Therapy Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Italy France Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



