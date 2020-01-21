Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market : Expected to Generate Huge Profits By 2026

Global Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market was valued at USD 1,006.96 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,405.43 Million by 2026 over the forecast period at a CAGR of 4.23%.

Market Overview:

Radiation hardening can be defined as the act of manufacturing electronic components and systems that can withstand the damage or malfunctions caused by ionizing radiation (particle radiation and high-energy electromagnetic radiation), such as those experienced in outer space and high-altitude flight, around nuclear reactors and particle accelerators, or during nuclear accidents or nuclear warfare. Radiation-hardened products are classically tested to one or more resultant effects tests, including total ionizing dose (TID), enhanced low dose rate effects (ELDRS), neutron and proton displacement damage, and single event effects (SEE, SET, SEL, and SEB).

These radiation hardened devices are primarily used in high altitude applications where factors such as radiation could damage the overall functioning of electronic components. Radiation tolerant components are often employed in applications such as satellite system power supply, switching regulators, and microprocessors in military and space applications. It can be seen that the market for Radiation-Hardened Electronics is growing with applications such as space and military. With the growth of the market, comes the ease of application of these devices in difficult environments.

Factors influencing the market

There are various factors that are benefitting the growth of the Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market. These factors include the advancement in microprocessor and FPGA technologies and rising demand from communication satellites. Another factor that is positively affecting the Radiation-Hardened Electronics market is increasing demand of COTS in Healthcare and Consumer Electronics. Restraining factors to the growth of the overall Radiation-Hardened Electronics Market is the high designing and developing cost.

