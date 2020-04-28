Radiation Dose Management Market to Grow at 16.7% CAGR to 2024 – Study by Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy and Mammography Applications

Radiation dose management software market dominated by dose tracking, monitoring, and analytics software; and post-image processing software.

The radiation dose management market projected to reach USD 447 million by 2024 from USD 206 million in 2019, at 16.7% CAGR. Increasing adoption of radiation dose management solutions by healthcare providers owing to growing regulations regarding ionizing radiation across globe is major factor supporting growth of this segment. Growth in this market is driven by increasing use of medical imaging modalities due to rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing concerns over radiation dose exposure.

The radiation dose management market is segmented by products, applications, and end users. By products, the market is segmented into software and services. The software market is further subdivided into dose tracking, monitoring, and analytics software and post-image processing software. The market is further segmented by end users into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and research and academic medical centers.

“Fluoroscopy and interventional imaging segment to register the highest growth in the radiation dose management market during the forecast period.”

Geographically, global radiation dose management market segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). The global market for Radiation Dose is estimated to grow at a high growth rate during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020. In this report, the radiation dose management market is segmented by products, applications, and end users.

Radiation Dose Management Market segmented on basis of products, applications, end users, & regions. On basis of products, market segmented into software and services. Likewise, radiation dose management services market is subdivided into implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, consulting services, and education and training services.

The global radiation dose management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 50% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020. Market is mainly driven by the rising diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the globe, increasing risks of life-threatening diseases owing to the biological effects of radiation, stringent accreditation and regulatory requirements regarding radiation safety, and need to increase clinical efficiency and to improve quality of healthcare services.

Key Target Audience:

Radiation dose management solution manufacturers

Radiation dose management solution distributors

Healthcare IT companies

Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging centers

Market research and consulting firms

Venture capitalists and investors

Government associations

Prominent players in the radiation dose management market are Bayer AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.K.), PACSHealth LLC (U.S.), Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Novarad Corporation (U.S.) Siemens Healthcare (Germany), AGFA Healthcare (Belgium), Sectra Medical Systems (Sweden), Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), and McKesson Corporation (U.S.).

Geographically, the global market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the global radiation dose management market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. This is due to the presence of a large number of hospitals and health systems, changing regulations, increasing accreditation requirements, and the increasing need to curtail the soaring healthcare costs.

