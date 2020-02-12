Radiation Dose Management Market Outlook, Industry Analysis Research 2019 With Bayer, GE Healthcare, PACS Health, Bracco Imaging, Novarad Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Sectra, Agfa, Qaleum, Medsquare

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 227.59 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,575.77 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients and initiatives in the industry for radiation dose.
Radiation can be defined as the emission of energy in the form of particle or a wave originating from a source that has the ability to travel through matter and space. Radiation dose is an amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body. The measure of radiation dose varies. There are few variants of radiation dose such as absorbed dose, effective dose and equivalent dose. Absorbed dose is the consolidation of the energy accumulated on the tissue which is the result of exposure to ionizing radiation, this form is used for measuring the biochemical changes in a specific set of tissue. Radiation dose has a number of applications in radiotherapy, mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging. .
According to a National Institute of Health,Based on 2013-2015 data, approximately 38.4% of men and women are diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes This incidence of cancer are expected to increase the demand for radiation dose management.
Key Market Competitors: Global Radiation Dose Management Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the radiation dose management market are Bayer AG, General Electric Company, PACS Health, LLC, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Novarad Corporation, Siemens AG, Sectra AB, Agfa Gevaert, Qaleum N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medsquare, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mckesson Corporation, Richardson Healthcare, sectraab, Ultraspect Inc., Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., Erlanger Health Systems and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing Concerns Over Radiation Overexposure is expected to drive the market growth
- Growing Focus on Improving Quality of Patient Care is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Low adoption of radiation dose management solutions in emerging countries is expected to restrain the market growth
- Incidences of post procedure pain and complications is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Radiation Dose Management Market
- By Products & Services
- Radiation Dose Management Solutions
- Standalone Solutions
- Integrated Solutions
- Radiation Dose Management Services Market
- Support & Maintenance Services
- Implementation & Integration Services
- Consulting Services
- Education & Training Services
- Modality
- Computed Tomography
- Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging
- Radiography and Mammography
- Nuclear Medicine
- End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Settings
- Research Institutes and Academic Medical Centers
- Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced an agreement to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI).This development will help Koninklijke Philips N.V. to expand its product line and address neurological disorders such as stroke, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson’s disease.
- In July 2017, Medic Vision, a provider of 3rd party XR-29 standard solutions, announced that the company was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on its XR-29 Dose-Check system.It is the remains the only third-party solution that has been endorsed by the OEMs. SafeCT-29 with dose check feature to existing CT systems provides compliance with the most challenging aspects of the XR-29 standard without requiring hospitals and imaging centers to purchase new CT systems.
