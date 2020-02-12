Radiation Dose Management Market Outlook, Industry Analysis Research 2019 With Bayer, GE Healthcare, PACS Health, Bracco Imaging, Novarad Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens, Sectra, Agfa, Qaleum, Medsquare

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 227.59 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3,575.77 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 41.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness among patients and initiatives in the industry for radiation dose.

Get Free Sample Analysis of This Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-radiation-dose-management-market

Radiation can be defined as the emission of energy in the form of particle or a wave originating from a source that has the ability to travel through matter and space. Radiation dose is an amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body. The measure of radiation dose varies. There are few variants of radiation dose such as absorbed dose, effective dose and equivalent dose. Absorbed dose is the consolidation of the energy accumulated on the tissue which is the result of exposure to ionizing radiation, this form is used for measuring the biochemical changes in a specific set of tissue. Radiation dose has a number of applications in radiotherapy, mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, fluoroscopy, and interventional imaging. .

According to a National Institute of Health,Based on 2013-2015 data, approximately 38.4% of men and women are diagnosed with cancer at some point during their lifetimes This incidence of cancer are expected to increase the demand for radiation dose management.

Key Market Competitors: Global Radiation Dose Management Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the radiation dose management market are Bayer AG, General Electric Company, PACS Health, LLC, Bracco Imaging S.p.A, Novarad Corporation, Siemens AG, Sectra AB, Agfa Gevaert, Qaleum N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Medsquare, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mckesson Corporation, Richardson Healthcare, sectraab, Ultraspect Inc., Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd., Erlanger Health Systems and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Concerns Over Radiation Overexposure is expected to drive the market growth

Growing Focus on Improving Quality of Patient Care is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Low adoption of radiation dose management solutions in emerging countries is expected to restrain the market growth

Incidences of post procedure pain and complications is also expected to restrain the market growth

Get TOC For Full Analysis Of Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-radiation-dose-management-market

Segmentation: Global Radiation Dose Management Market

By Products & Services

Radiation Dose Management Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Integrated Solutions

Radiation Dose Management Services Market

Support & Maintenance Services

Implementation & Integration Services

Consulting Services

Education & Training Services

Modality

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy and Interventional Imaging

Radiography and Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Research Institutes and Academic Medical Centers

Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced an agreement to acquire Electrical Geodesics, Inc. (EGI).This development will help Koninklijke Philips N.V. to expand its product line and address neurological disorders such as stroke, epilepsy, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson’s disease.

In July 2017, Medic Vision, a provider of 3rd party XR-29 standard solutions, announced that the company was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on its XR-29 Dose-Check system.It is the remains the only third-party solution that has been endorsed by the OEMs. SafeCT-29 with dose check feature to existing CT systems provides compliance with the most challenging aspects of the XR-29 standard without requiring hospitals and imaging centers to purchase new CT systems.

Full Report Description: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiation-dose-management-market/

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

https://databridgemarketresearch.com