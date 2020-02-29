Racing Bicycles Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Racing Bicycles by Giant Bicycle, Colnago, Merida Bike & more

Market Depth Research titled Global Racing Bicycles Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
A racing bicycle is a bicycle designed for competitive road cycling, a sport governed by according to the rules of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The UCI rules were altered in 1934 to exclude recumbent bicycles.
The most important characteristics about a racing bicycle are its weight and stiffness which determine the efficiency at which the power from a rider’s pedal strokes can be transferred to the drive-train and subsequently to its wheels.
To this effect racing bicycles may sacrifice comfort for speed. The drop handlebars are positioned lower than the saddle in order to put the rider in a more aerodynamic posture. The front and back wheels are close together so the bicycle has quick handling. The derailleur gear ratios are closely spaced so that the rider can pedal at their optimum cadence. Other racing bicycles, especially those used in time trialling, prioritize aerodynamics over comfort.
The global Racing Bicycles market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Racing Bicycles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Racing Bicycles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Giant Bicycle
Merida Bike
Battle-FSD
Trek Bike
XDS
Shen Ying Biking
Look Cycle
Marmot Bike
Cube Bike
Colnago
SOLOMO
Kestrel Bicycles
Storck Bicycle
Tyrell Bicycle
De Rosa
DAHON
Pinarello
Canyon
Felt Cycles
Ellsworth Bike
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Road Bikes
Mountain Bikes
Others
Segment by Application
Bicycle Racing
Bicycle Touring
Others
