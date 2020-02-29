Racing Bicycles Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Racing Bicycles by Giant Bicycle, Colnago, Merida Bike & more

A racing bicycle is a bicycle designed for competitive road cycling, a sport governed by according to the rules of the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI). The UCI rules were altered in 1934 to exclude recumbent bicycles.

The most important characteristics about a racing bicycle are its weight and stiffness which determine the efficiency at which the power from a rider’s pedal strokes can be transferred to the drive-train and subsequently to its wheels.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1008243

To this effect racing bicycles may sacrifice comfort for speed. The drop handlebars are positioned lower than the saddle in order to put the rider in a more aerodynamic posture. The front and back wheels are close together so the bicycle has quick handling. The derailleur gear ratios are closely spaced so that the rider can pedal at their optimum cadence. Other racing bicycles, especially those used in time trialling, prioritize aerodynamics over comfort.

The global Racing Bicycles market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Racing Bicycles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Racing Bicycles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1008243/global-racing-bicycles-market

The following manufacturers are covered:

Giant Bicycle

Merida Bike

Battle-FSD

Trek Bike

XDS

Shen Ying Biking

Look Cycle

Marmot Bike

Cube Bike

Colnago

SOLOMO

Kestrel Bicycles

Storck Bicycle

Tyrell Bicycle

De Rosa

DAHON

Pinarello

Canyon

Felt Cycles

Ellsworth Bike

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1008243

Segment by Type

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others

Segment by Application

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Others