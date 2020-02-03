Quinoa Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Quinoa is a grain crop also known as Chenopodium quinoa used for its edible seeds. Quinoa is a source of manganese, copper, phosphorus, magnesium, fiber, folate, zinc etc. which makes it one of the healthy food for consumption. Quinoa have health benefits such as it minimizes the cardiovascular disease, risk of type-2 diabetes, regulates blood sugar, helps maintain cholesterol level, reduces risk of various allergies etc. Quinoa is grown organically as well as conventionally. Quinoa is a gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers for consumption which is increasing demand for it in global market. Quinoa have various application in food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, medical industry which grows its demand in global market.

Get PDF Sample For More Information @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25742

Depending on geographic regions global Quinoa market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and ME. South America is major producer of quinoa which include countries such as Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia and Peru. The U.S. is a major consumer of quinoa followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S., Africa, India and other countries in Asia are gaining interest in quinoa market.

Quinoa market is in demand due to its health benefits and nutrient rich property. Quinoa is high in fiber and gluten-free product which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Application of quinoa in food products such as noodles, bread, pasta etc. is trending which in turn helps quinoa market to grow in global market. Increasing demand for organic and natural products in cosmetic industry is gaining interest which is driving global quinoa market. Consumption of quinoa in breakfast food is increasing due to its use as an ingredient in breakfast foods which is one of the driver for increasing demand of quinoa in global market.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Quinoa market include Quinoa Foods Company, Northern Quinoa Production Corporation, Andean Valley S.A., Quinoa Corporation, Keen One Quinoa, The British Quinoa Company, Hain Celestial Group, Andean Naturals Inc., European Quinoa Group, Inca Organics etc. are amongst.