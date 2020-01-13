Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. United States market took up about 24.6% the global market in 2016, while EU was about 20.48%, and China is followed with the share about 19.42%.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market is valued at 10200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 16500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report coversVerifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis coversNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, coversHardware

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided intoLarge Consumers

Small Consumers

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

1.2 Classification of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) by Types

1.2.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Hardware

1.2.4 Software

1.2.5 Service

1.3 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Large Consumers

1.3.3 Small Consumers

1.4 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles2.1 Verifone Systems Inc

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Verifone Systems Inc Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 NCR Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 NCR Corporation Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cognizant

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cognizant Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 PAR Technology Corporation

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 PAR Technology Corporation Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 LG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 LG Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Panasonic Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Panasonic Corporation Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

