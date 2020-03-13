Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 93 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The global quick service restaurants (QSR) IT market is primarily gaining from the increasing need of quick service restaurants to devise new ways of revenue generation to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Today, QSRs are innovating and adopting solutions such as digital signage, point of sales solutions, digital menu cards, handheld devices, and kiosks in a bid to offer differentiated services. Apart from this, the rising adoption of mobile payment solutions is also stoking growth of QSR IT market. This requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with a robust and up to date IT infrastructure.

This report studies the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market– with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

Top 5 took up about 20% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 5% to 12%.

In 2018, the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market size was 10300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18300 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study:

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

Highlights of the Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Industry Analysis

IT stands for information technology. It is all about organizing, storing and processing information. IT is mainly associated with computers that use network to share information. Telecommunication occurs when two devices communicate with each other with the use of technology. It can be signals transmitted electrically over physical media, such as cables, or via electromagnetic radiation.

The use of fiber optics has drastically improved the speed of communication. Networks are thousand times faster today than the previous phone connection internet which we earlier seem to make use of. Introduction of the Smart phones had brought up a revolutionary change in the lifestyle of people. There is a huge market for various types of smart phone applications. People are getting access to the IOT (internet of things) more easily than it was. There are Different kind of sensors fitted to the devices for example GPS, gyroscope, compass which has introduced different kinds of applications.

