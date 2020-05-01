Quick Service Restaurant Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2024

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

Conveyance volumes are most elevated in regions close school grounds, lower-salary neighborhoods, and downtown locale where individuals fundamentally travel by open travel. Pizza eateries and different outlets with settled conveyance systems will probably confront more challenge from the bigger chains that are beginning to enter the space.

McDonald’s is quickly taking off conveyance administration at stores the nation over in the wake of finding in constrained preliminaries that normal conveyance orders at certain areas produced up to twice as much in deals as in-store orders, expressed the Nation’s Restaurant News reports. McDonald’s likewise seen that about 60% of conveyance orders were made amid the night and late night, terms that are commonly slower than noon administration.

Domino’s Pizza has advanced beyond the pattern lately by putting vigorously in upgrades to innovations, for example, its well known portable application, which enables clients to arrange pizza right away and track conveyances progressively. The organization says that these tech updates have assumed a critical job in driving 32% same-store deals development in the course of the most recent three years.

Leading Quick Service Restaurant Market Players

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Quick Service Restaurant consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Quick Service Restaurant market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Quick Service Restaurant manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Quick Service Restaurant with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Quick Service Restaurant submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Quick Service Restaurant value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Eat-in

Take away

Drive-thru

Home delivery

Global Quick Service Restaurant Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

