Quick Charge Devices/Adapters Market is rise in the trend of fast charging technology and increase in the use of smartphones across the world

Quick charge devices are used for charging powered devices, mainly mobile phones. Compared to typical devices that have 5 volts and 2 amps specifications, quick charge devices are used to charge devices more quickly and efficiently. New versions of quick chargers or adapters, such as Quick Charge 1.0, Quick Charge 2.0, Quick Charge 3.0, Quick Charge 4.0, and Quick Charge 4.0+ developed by Qualcomm are in high demand across applications. Fast charging is the trend of the day; therefore, equipment providers are developing devices with the capability to quickly charge mobile phones or other devices. Quick charge devices or adapters are also deployed in electric vehicles.

Earlier, mobile phones had smaller display screens, and their battery used to last for ten times the duration than that of modern smartphones. With technological advancement, size of the battery in smartphone has increased to about triple the size of the battery in older phones. Smartphones need efficient supply of power for their bigger screens and multiple applications that run with GPS and Internet connection. Quick charge devices thus are mainly used to charge smartphones.

Rise in the trend of fast charging technology and increase in the use of smartphones across the world are the key drivers of the quick charge devices/adpaters market. The higher the number of mobile and web applications we use in our phone in tandem, the harder the phone’s processor has to work, draining the battery very fast. Manufacturers are enhancing the devices to provide faster charging speed. Qualcomm developed Quick Charge 4.0 and 4+ that deliver up to 28W of power. More powerful and faster processors are being developed and added to mobile devices; however, the Lithium Ion batteries traditionally used to supply power have remained unchanged. Researchers are working on new types of batteries that are able to handle the strain of increased processing power, but this is yet to be achieved. So until there is a breakthrough in the technology, the need to charge devices quickly will always be there.

Furthermore, use of smartphones is projected to rise with growth of technology. Companies across the globe are investing huge amount of money in smartphone technology. Attractive subsidy plans from telecom operators, along with better-designed data and voice packages for different categories of users, has promoted the use of smartphone. In addition, strong competition among component manufacturers and handset vendors has also resulted in affordable and broad range of smartphone models in the market. The marketing of products invented by companies is also a key restraint. Marketing plays a vital role for every company as there is lot of competition within the vendors. Quick charge devices/adapters have significant growth opportunities in the electric vehicles market.

The global quick charge devices/adapters market can be segmented based on device type, application, end-user, and region. Based on device type, quick charge devices/adapters comprise portable chargers, wall chargers, car chargers, power banks, SOCs, razers, drone googles, wireless charging pads, and other powered devices. In terms of application, the quick charge devices/adapters market can be divided into mobile phones, tablets, electric vehicles, etc. Based on end-user, the quick charge devices/adapters market can be bifurcated into residential and commercial. In terms of region, the global quick charge devices/adapters market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global quick charge devices/adapters market during the forecast period due to invention of various technologies and adoption of cloud computing on a larger scale in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to present lucrative growth opportunities to the quick charge devices/adapters market due to high adoption of smartphones and increasing penetration of Internet in the region.

Major vendors operating in the quick charge devices/adapters market include Qualcomm Incorporated, Zendure, Charge Method Technology, Inc., Anker, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Motorola.