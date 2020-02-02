GlobalData’s “Quarterly Upstream M&A and Capital Raising Deals Review — Q3 2018” report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on M&A (mergers, acquisitions, and asset transactions) and financings (equity/debt offerings and PE/VC) in the upstream oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed comparative quarter-on-quarter data, on the number of deals and their value, sub-divided into deal types by geographies. It also envisage on the recent rumors on acquisitions across the industry. The report also highlights Valuation Multiples ($/boed, $/1P boe, $/2P boe) by Region for the last five quarters. Data presented in this report is derived from GlobalData’s proprietary in-house Oil and Gas eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2415156

Scope:

– Analyze market trends for the upstream oil and gas industry in the global arena

— Review of deal trends in the upstream segments, i.e. conventional and unconventional

— Analysis of M&As, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the upstream oil and gas industry

— Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves”

— Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

— Geographies covered include — North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to buy:

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

— Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

— Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

— Evaluate ways to raise capital in the market, and identify major financial and legal advisors

— Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2415156

Key Points from TOC:

2. Sector Highlights 3

3. Mergers and Acquisitions — Americas 8

4. Capital Raising — Americas 11

5. Mergers and Acquisitions — Europe, Middle East, and Africa 13

6. Capital Raising — Europe, Middle East, and Africa 15

7. Mergers and Acquisitions — Asia-Pacific 17

8. Capital Raising — Asia-Pacific 19

9. Appendix 21

9.1. Abbreviations 21

9.2. Methodology 21

9.3. Coverage 22

9.4. Secondary Research 22

9.5. Contact Us 22

9.6. Disclaimer 22

Get More Information about this [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/quarterly-upstream-manda-and-capital-raising-deals-review-q3-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]