Quantum Sensors Market Size, Share Is Expected To Reach US$ 1,745.8 Mn by 2025 | Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research Inc “Quantum Sensors Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the quantum sensors market worldwide was valued at US$ 104.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,745.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 36.7% from 2017 to 2025. The quantum sensors are used to measure and detect photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) which represents a spectral range from 400 to 700 nm of the sunlight. The measure and detection of PAR enables research scientists and farmers to assess plant growth and improvement in various natural areas, greenhouses, coral aquariums and growth chambers. Thereby, quantum sensors have found numerous applications in agricultural and agronomic research.

Do Inquiry before buying research report: https://www.credenceresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/58507

With increasing pressure on the existing agricultural lands, it has become imperative to achieve enhanced productivity and quality of crops from limited area. In addition, on-going climatic changes have compelled researchers and scientist to detect and measure PAR levels in various forest, agricultural and cultivation areas. The PAR or quantum sensors have offered a viable solution for researchers to effectively detect and measure PAR levels in the received sunlight at any time of the day. Researchers have been making use of various single and line sensors which they can integrate into a network and measure PAR levels across a wide area. Other large scale end-users can make use of integrated PAR detection solutions which can be directly used in various applications. Companies providing PAR detection solutions have been working closely with various quantum sensor providers while designing their products. Such companies make use of sensors manufactured by providers including Li-Cor, Apogee, Biospherical Instruments and Sea-Bird Scientific, among others and integrate them with other components such as meters and data loggers.

Global warming and general scientific curiosity towards our ecosystem have resulted in numerous environmental studies in some of the leading institutes and organizations across the world. Increasing investments towards research studies on both land and aquatic plants have resulted in the growing demand for quantum sensors. The PAR sensors are widely used in various outdoor and greenhouse applications for closely measuring and monitoring growth of plants under varying PAR levels. In addition, water-proof quantum sensors have proved immensely helpful in studying and understanding growth and evolution of various aquatic corals. Thereby, the overall quantum sensors market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025.

Moreover, increasing investments towards agricultural and agronomic research have led to the growing adoption of quantum sensors in studying plant growth. Numerous institutes across the world have been making use of quantum sensors to study the behavior of various plant species in various intensities of sunlight. This has enabled numerous researchers from fields including agriculture, horticulture and solar energy, among others to study the effect of PAR at different times in the day.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: https://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58507

Some of the key players in the global quantum sensors market include include LI-COR, Inc., Spectrum Technologies, Inc., Apogee Instruments, Inc., Irradian Ltd., Mesotech International, Skye Instruments Ltd., Decagon Devices, Inc., Impedans Ltd., Virtual Electronics Company, Sea-Bird Scientific, Biospherical Instruments Inc., ADCON TELEMETRY and others. The perpetual evolution in farming techniques has given a subsequent boost to the use of modern sensors for increased cultivation with limited resources. Quantum sensor manufacturers are trying to come-up with new and improved version of sensor. The sensor are becoming more technically advance with real time data collection and interpretation. Thus, manufacturers providing quantum sensors are facing cut-throat competition to remain dominant in the market.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.3.1 Phase I – Secondary Research

1.3.2 Phase II – Primary Research

1.3.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review

1.3.4 Assumptions

1.3.5 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Quantum Sensors Market

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Quantum Sensors Market Revenue, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

3.2 Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1.1 Recent Trends and Future Outlook

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Drivers

3.3.1.1 Varying amount of photosynthetically active radiation

3.3.1.1 Affordability and ease of installation

3.3.2 Market Restraints

3.3.2.1 Lack of technological awareness

3.4 See-Saw Analysis

3.4.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Quantum Sensors Manufacturers

3.6.2 Leading player’s strategies

Chapter 4 Global Quantum Sensor Market Size, By Application

4.1 Overview

4.2 Greenhouse

4.2.1 Global Quantum Sensor Market for Greenhouse Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

4.3 Coral Aquarium

4.3.1 Global Quantum Sensor Market for Coral Aquarium Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

4.4 Medical Devices

4.4.1 Global Quantum Sensor Market for Medical Devices Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

4.5 Outdoors

4.5.1 Global Quantum Sensor Market for Outdoor Revenue and Growth, 2015 – 2025, (US$ Mn)

Browse Full Report at https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/global-quantum-sensors-market

Our Blog: http://www.tcnindustry.com/

About Us

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

Toll-Free (US/CANADA) Ph.: +1-800-361-8290

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com