Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market- Growing Popularity Of Consumer Electronics Devices Has Increased The Penetration

Global Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market: Snapshot

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Quantum Dot (QD) Display Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2018–2026,”the global quantum dot (QD) display market is projected to expandat a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Benefits provided by quantum dot display, increasing adoption of cadmium free quantum dot displays, and growing popularity of consumer electronics devices has increased the penetration and growth of the quantum dot (QD) display market globally. Numerous technological innovations in electronics devices and increasing investments in the medical sector has increased the demand for quantum dot (QD) display solutions.

Cadmium-free Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Cadmium-free segment is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to rising adoption of cadmium-free quantum dot displays as it offers various benefits such aseco-friendly nature, pure color, and wavelength tenability. Cadmium-free segment is projected to expandat the highest CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 as various display manufacturers are increasingly deploying technologically advanced and eco-friendly displays in order to satisfy consumers’ demands for better and more technologically advanced electronic displays which has increased the growth of thecadmium-free segment across different regions of the world.

Many regulatory authorities have limited the amount of cadmium material for usage in consumer electronics devices for customers as cadmium is toxic in nature. TheLED segment is expected to expand at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the continuous growing demand for large screens with excellent picture quality and high brightness. Consumer electronics segment is expected to consistently dominate during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of various innovative electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones, laptops, and wearable devices.Quantum dot technology provides energy efficiency, ultra definition, low cost and high brightness.Medical devices segment is expected to expandat the highest CAGR over the forecast perioddue to the escalating demand for quantum dot displays in various medical applications.

Get Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32942

North America and Asia Pacific to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accumulated for the highest revenue share in 2017 due to numerous technological advancements and growing investments in the electronics industry in the region. With the rise in popularity of high brightness large screen displays, various players in North America are collaborating with each other and focusing on offering advanced products to consumers. In North America, a large number of consumer electronics providers are focusing on offering hybrid quantum dot displays in order to meet the increasing demand for flexible displays. In September 2017, Apple Inc. invented quantum dot hybrid pixels technology in order to offer power efficient displays that provides pure color. This technology is ideal for consumer devices that demand a flexible display. Furthermore, various advancements in the medical sector and growing investments are helping the North America market to generate significantrevenues.The U.S. held the highest market share in 2017 inNorth America and is estimated to expandat the highest CAGR during the forecast period. North America region is expected to grow ata significant CAGR of 24.2%during the forecast period.In a number of European countries, most quantum dot display providers are offering electroluminescent quantum material based displays to improve the image quality. The market in Europe is likely to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The adoption of cadmium-free quantum dot displays is rapidly increasing in Europe as in 2015, the European Parliament voted to ban the extended use of cadmium in display and lighting applications.The U.K. contributed highest share to the entire Europe quantum dot (QD) display market in 2017.