Quantum Dot Display (QLED) Market | Size | Forecast (2019-2024) | Analysis

The Quantum Dots Display is a new type of display used in flat panel displays as an electronic visual display. With many promising advantages, Quantum Dots Display is considered as a next generation display.

Scope of the Report:

As for the global quantum dots display industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The most of market share in revenue is grasped by the top four giants, Samsung, LG, Sharp and CSOT, which closes to 70 per cent totally. The South Korea giant Samsung, which has 53.40% market share in 2014, is the leader in the quantum dots display industry. The manufacturers following Samsung are LG, which respectively has 27.57% market share globally. The CSOT is the leader of China quantum dots display manufacturers. It sells a total of 25.73 million dollar quantum dots display products in the year of 2014.

The downstream industries of quantum dots display products are TV, smartphone and monitor. In the recent years, with the demanding requirement of consumer for the better resolution and the desire of manufacturers for the lower cost, quantum dots display products become more and more popular. In the foreseeable future, the quantum dots display products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The worldwide market for Quantum Dot Display (QLED) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 31.8% over the next five years, will reach 7460 million US$ in 2024, from 1420 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Samsung

LG

Sharp

CSOT

AUO

BOE

Market Segment by Type, covers

QDEF

QLED

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

TV

Monitor

Smartphone

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Quantum Dot Display (QLED) product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Quantum Dot Display (QLED), with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Quantum Dot Display (QLED) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Quantum Dot Display (QLED) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Quantum Dot Display (QLED) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Quantum Dot Display (QLED) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

