Quantum Computing Market Global Strategies and Insight Report 2018 -2024

Download PDF Brochure of Quantum Computing Market spread across 139 Pages, Profiling Companies and Supported with tables and figures are now available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2237938

The Quantum computing market provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets and materials, capacities and technologies, and on the changing structure of the Quantum computing Market.

The major players operating in the quantum computing market include D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), QX Branch (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited (UK), 1QB Information Technologies (Canada), QC Ware, Corp. (US), StationQ- Microsoft (US), Rigetti Computing (US), Google Inc. (US), River Lane Research (US).

Inquire for discount on Quantum Computing Market @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2237938

Quantum computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9%, while the QC aaS market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019–2024.

The overall quantum computing market is expected to grow from USD 93 million by 2019 to USD 283 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 24.9%. The QCaaS market is expected to grow from USD 4 million by 2019 to USD 13 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 26.8%. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for quantum computing in industries such as space and defense, automotive, chemicals, energy and power, healthcare, and banking and finance.

The material simulation application is expected to register high growth in the overall quantum computing market during the forecast period. Automotive companies such as Volkswagen AG (Germany) are using material simulation applications to simulate the chemical structure of batteries on quantum computers. This is important for the development of high-performance electric vehicle batteries. Moreover, various end-user industries are using quantum computers as well as adopting QCaaS to simulate material structures.

Click here to get copy of Quantum Computing market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2237938

Automotive industry to lead quantum computing market during forecast period

The automotive industry uses optimization, machine learning, and simulation applications for problem-solving. Major automotive companies are adopting this new technology to make their offerings more efficient. For example, Daimler AG (Germany) joined other automotive companies experimenting with the potential applications of quantum computing. Also, Ford Motor Company (US) signed an agreement with NASA to access their D-Wave quantum computer, improve the efficiency of fleet vehicles, optimize driving routes, and improve the structure of batteries for electric vehicles. Volkswagen AG (Germany) has developed a quantum-computing-based traffic management system that could be offered as a commercial service. The company is also interested in developing more advanced batteries.

Material simulation application to register highest CAGR in quantum computing market for consulting solutions during forecast period

Material simulation is used in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, entertainment, banking and finance, and defense. Companies such as D-Wave Systems Inc. (Canada), 1QB Information Technologies Inc. (Canada), and QxBranch, LLC (US) are working toward providing a platform to enhance the availability, usability, and accessibility of quantum computers in the material simulation applications in the near future. QxBranch LLC (US) has launched quantum computing simulator for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Moreover, Atos SE (France) has launched the highest-performing quantum simulator named Atos Quantum Learning Machine’ (Atos QLM);such developments are expected to drive the growth of the quantum computing market for the simulation application.

APAC to lead quantum computing market for consulting solutions during forecast period

The Quantum Computing Market, by geography, has been broadly segmented into North America, Europe, and APAC. In terms of value, North America accounted for the largest share of 45% of the quantum computing market for consulting solutions in 2018. This growth is attributed to key players based in this region as well as the increase in the adoption of quantum computing applications in distinct industries such as defense, chemicals, and banking and finance.

The quantum computing market for consulting solutions in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2019–2024. This growth can be attributed to the escalating demand for quantum computing applications from emerging economies such as China and South Korea, especially in industries such as defense, healthcare, and energy and power, in the coming years.

Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

By Company Type : Tier 1 –18%, Tier 2 –22%, and Tier 3 –60%

: Tier 1 –18%, Tier 2 –22%, and Tier 3 –60% By Designation : C-Level Executives –21%, Manager Level–35%, and Others –44%

: C-Level Executives –21%, Manager Level–35%, and Others –44% By Region: North America – 45%, Europe –38%, and APAC –17%

List of Tables

Table 1 Assumptions of Study

Table 2 Limitations for the Study

Table 3 Quantum Computing Market, By Offering, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Quantum Computing Market for Consulting Solution, By Application, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Consulting Solutions Market for Optimization, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 6 Consulting Solutions Market for Machine Learning, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 7 Consulting Solutions Market for Material Simulation, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Quantum Computing Market for Consulting Solution, By End-User Industry, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Consulting Solutions Market for Space & Defense, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 10 Consulting Solutions Market for Automotive, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Consulting Solutions Market for Healthcare, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Thousand)

Table 12 Consulting Solutions Market for Chemicals, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Consulting Solutions Market for Banking & Finance, By Region, 2016–2024 (USD Million) and many more..

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.