Qualitative Analysis: Global Pediatric Telemedicin Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2026

Reconciliation of information technology with the medicinal services industry is seemingly a standout amongst the highly lucrative and helpful improvements in patient care delivery. The global pediatric telemedicine market has been expanding at a rapid pace and it holds a high degree for development in the rising economies of the world. Innovations in the field of media transmission brought about a revolution in the health care industry in the form of mobile phone, computer, radio, and the Internet. Telemedicine turned into a medium of combining therapeutic sciences and media transmission innovation, consequently expanding its scope to reach the areas that were difficult to access initially. It provides the facility to patients and medicinal practitioners of getting treated at their own place. Pediatric telemedicine significantly expanded the scope of child health care industry by providing emergency care and saving lives globally. It is, therefore, agreed in a consensus among medical practitioners and patients alike that telemedicine is bound to open lucrative opportunities in enhancing the quality of global health care.

Well-developed health care facilities and health care infrastructure for children, especially in rural areas, are some of the important factors responsible for driving the pediatric telemedicine market. Improving Internet connectivity and long distances in larger cities are other factors driving the global telemedicine market. However, high infrastructure costs, reduced interest of patients as well as doctors in most rural areas and regulatory hurdles in the provision of telemedicine are hampering the growth and development of the pediatric telemedicine market in the developing economies.

The pediatric telemedicine market can primarily be categorized based on service processes available and region. Based on services offered, the global pediatric telemedicine market can be segmented into tele-education, tele-consultation, tele-monitoring, telepractice, and teleresearch. Tele-education is the delivery of educational material needed for childcare through live videos, live interactive links, and by getting access to stored educational material. Tele-consultation involves getting medical advice from experts located at distant places. Among these services, tele-consultation constitutes the leading share of the pediatric telemedicine market at present. The tele-monitoring segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing pediatric population commonly diagnosed with diabetes, or respiratory or cardiovascular complications. Services of tele-education, tele-training and tele-surgery have been recently introduced in the global pediatric telemedicine market. These segments at present account for a minor share of the global pediatric telemedicine market.

Geographically, the global pediatric telemedicine market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America contributed to the largest pediatric telemedicine market in terms of revenue for the current year followed by the Europe region. Asia Pacific is poised to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Growing pediatric population in the rural areas and increased government initiatives are the important factors responsible for growth of the pediatric telemedicine market in the region.

The pediatric telemedicine market is a highly diverse market with the presence of a large number of big and small players. Key global players include CISCO Systems, Inc., Polycom Corp., AMD Global Telemedicine, Agfa HealthCare NV, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CISCO Systems, Inc., CARDIOCOM, LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., OBS Medical Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, and LifeWatch AG.

