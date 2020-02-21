Qualitative Analysis: Global Cholesterol Medicine Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2027

The Report Cholesterol Medicine Industry: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Cholesterol is white, waxy, fat deposit in the blood stream that is manufactured in the liver and released into the blood. A small amount of cholesterol is needed by the body to work efficiently. The body produces all the cholesterol needed for the production of hormones, vitamin D and the all the substance required for food digestion. The main external source of cholesterol is found in the food we eat. Sufficient amount of cholesterol is vital for body function, but increased level of cholesterol may cause serious health problems. About 75% of cholesterol are produced by liver and other cells of the body. Cholesterol travels through blood stream in small packages known as the lipoprotein. Two types of lipoprotein are present to carry cholesterol known as low-density lipoproteins (LDL) and high-density lipoproteins (HDL).Healthy level both lipoprotein are important for proper functioning of the body.

Low-density lipoproteins (LDL) are known as bad cholesterol as they get deposit in the arteries, causing chest pain, heart attack, stroke and other kidney and circulation problems. High-density lipoproteins (HDL) are known as good cholesterol as it carries cholesterol from all parts of the body to the liver and liver finally removes the cholesterol out of the body. The more the HDL level, the healthy you are, proper exercise and diet help to maintain good cholesterol level.

Triglycerides, the third form of cholesterol that are present in high concentration in people who are diabetic or alcoholic, it increases the chances of cardiovascular diseases. Lifestyle changes such as reduction in dietary saturated fat and cholesterol, with proper exercise and weight control, would help in lowering cholesterol level. Excess weight trends to increase LDL level, so regular exercise is necessary for lowering LDL level and increasing low high –density lipoproteins.

The level of cholesterol increases with age, nearly 1 in every 2 women in America suffers from high cholesterol level. Hypercholesterolaemia (high cholesterol) is one of the major cause of death in the world, about 2.6 million death occur per year worldwide. According to world health organization, in the European Union five biggest countries – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and UK, 133 million people suffer from bad cholesterol. People with high level of blood cholesterol have the greater chance of developing heart diseases as plaque (made up of fat, calcium, cholesterol, and other substances found in the blood) gets deposit inside the coronary arteries.

Nowadays, a number of cholesterol-lowering medicines are available in a market. Statins are mostly used as the standard therapy in the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. There are other alternative medicines and combined therapy available with both oral and injectable formulations in the market. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in U.S about 73 million adults suffer from low-density lipoprotein. Cholesterol level varies by race, sex and ethnicity. Approximately 31 million Americans have total cholesterol level more than 240 mg/dL. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and new product launch are expected to drive the global cholesterol medicine market.

The global market for cholesterol medicine is segmented on basis of product type, distribution channel and geography:

Segment by Product Type

HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors (also called Statins)

Bile Acid Sequestrants

Fibrates

Niacin

Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors

Omega-3 Fatty Acid

Combination Medicines

Segment by Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-commerce

Based on the Product type, the global cholesterol medicine market is segmented into HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors (Statins), bile acid sequestrants, fibrates, niacin, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, omega-3 fatty acid, combination medicines. Statins are mostly used as they are most effective drugs for lowering cholesterol, so statin is the leading segment, among product type in the global cholesterol medicine market and is expected to grow at the high rate during the forecast period. Based on the route of administration, the global cholesterol medicine market is segmented into oral, and subcutaneous. Based on the distribution channel, the global cholesterol medicine market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, drug stores, e-commerce and retail pharmacy

By regional presence, the global cholesterol medicine market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the cholesterol medicine market, as U.S. market is mature and highly penetrated. Europe market is also projected to experience high growth in the cholesterol medicine in the near future. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising standard of living, lifestyle changes and focusing on healthcare expenditures.

Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in Cholesterol Medicines market are Abbott Laboratories, Merck & Co., Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, Amgen Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and others. Pharmaceutical companies are facing competition from increasing cheaper generic statins. Newer alternatives for medication using low generic drugs are entering the global market, along with expansion in the emerging markets, and greater focus on patient care and monitoring, have been the major strategies adopted by major players in the global allergic rhinitis market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Cholesterol Medicines Market Segments

Cholesterol Medicines Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Cholesterol Medicines Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Cholesterol Medicines Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Cholesterol Medicines Market Drivers And Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

