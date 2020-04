Qualitative Analysis: Global Braille Cartons Packaging Industry Is Booming Across the Globe by 2027

The Report Braille Cartons Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Cartons are efficient packaging solutions adopted by various industrial verticals which includes food and beverage industry, health care industry, cosmetics and beauty care industry, pharmaceutical industry, etc. Braille cartons are especially designed cartons that are embossed with braille characters. Braille cartons are predominantly used in pharmaceutical industry. Embossing with braille characters makes the carton a source of information for the blind customers. This aided feature is anticipated to drive the braille cartons packaging market over the forecast period. Governments across the globe are instructing the pharmaceutical industry for adapting braille cartons for packaging their products thereby enabling the product information be passed easily to visually impaired customers. The materials used for manufacturing braille cartons include kraft paper and cardboard.

Braille CartonsPackaging Market – Dynamics

As per the instructions given by EU Directives, the name of the medicine and the strength if needed have to be represented in braille format. Owing to this, any pharmaceutical product intend for sale in European country should have the braille format on the packaging. This is in turn expected to drive the braille cartons packaging market throughout the forecast period across the globe. Apart from European countries, many other countries have also shown interest in the braille carton packaging leading to an increase in the demand for the braille cartons thereby creating more opportunities for the braille cartons packaging market between 2017 & 2025. Over the past few decades, Asia Pacific has emerged as a hub for pharmaceutical industry thereby creating more opportunities for allied products such as braille cartons. This increasing demand is expected to drive the market for braille carton packaging in this region over the forecast period. The manufacturers of the braille carton packaging are keenly involved in improving the quality of packaging as well as braille labelling. The various braille labeling methods used for manufacturing braille cartons include embossing, screen printing, integral braille and adhesive labels. These techniques has helped in improving the braille labelling thereby gaining more customer attraction and market opportunities between 2017 & 2025.

Braille CartonsPackaging Market – Segmentation

Braille Cartons Marketcan be segmented as following:

Based on material type, Braille Cartons Packagingmarket is segmented into:

Paper Kraft paper Cardboard



Based on Braille labelling technique, Braille Cartons Packagingmarket is segmented into:

Embossing

Screen printing

Integral braille

Adhesive labels

Braille CartonsPackaging Market – Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global braille cartons packaging market is divided into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to show a growth of over 7.5% in potential geographies translating into substantial demand from braille packaging. The European country is anticipated to witness a high growth in the braille cartons packaging market throughout the forecast period owing to the directives passed making braille format mandatory on the pharmaceutical packaging in the region. Asia Pacific with the two emerging economies, India and China has surfaced as a hub for pharmaceutical industry and therefore is expected to witness a hike in the demand for the braille packaging over the forecast period. North America is anticipated to follow Asia Pacific in terms of demand for the braille packaging owing to its established market. Latin American countries is also expected to show relatively slower growth in the braille cartons packaging market owing to its prevailing economy. However, Middle East & Africa are anticipated to witness a sluggish growth in the market of braille cartons packaging throughout the forecast period attributed by the prevailing stagnant economy in these regions.

Braille CartonsPackaging Market – Key Players

The key players in the braille cartons packaging market includes Parksons Packaging Limited, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, New Town Printers (Redditch) Ltd., Rich Offset PVT LTD, Ingersoll Paper Box Co. Limited, Eson Pac AB.

