QR Code Labels Market 2019: How it is going to Impact on Global Industry to Grow in Coming Years

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of QR Code Labels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Packaging and label has become an important tool for marketers to attract customers and also to influence their purchase behavior. Further, packaging is also an important way to communicate with the consumers by providing customers with relevant information about the product through an effective labelling. However, today labelling not only provides information on product’s feature and usage process of the product but helps in creating a brand image. QR Code labels is the trademark for a type of two dimensional barcode. QR Code labels is a machine readable optical label and has the capability to carry information regarding the product to which it is attached. Moreover, the demand of the QR code labels is gaining popularity among the manufacturer of food & beverages, cosmetic & personal care to increase the product security as well as to adopt the advance technology.

QR Code labels: Market Dynamics

The global QR Code labels market is expected to be driven by the increasing growth of automotive industry in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. QR code labels are widely used by the automotive manufacturing company to track the parts of the vehicle during manufacturing. Companies are adopting QR code labels for their advertising strategy because it offers an approach to access the products website quickly than by the conventional URL.

Moreover, mounting development of smartphone application is expected to further propel the growth of QR code labels in the near future, as smartphone can scan the QR codes and translate it into a useful information. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of QR code in food industry is anticipated to further boost the growth of QR code labels because it provides the nutritional fact of the product, recipes and discount codes. In addition, industrial manufacturers are also inclined to adopt QR code labels to minimize the training cost by assuring proper product training video. In addition, retail industry is experiencing a healthy growth that can further positively impact the growth in the QR code labels market.

QR Code labels: Market Segmentation

The global QR code labels market is segmented on the basis of material type, end use industry

Based on the material type the global QR code labels market is segmented into:

Paper

Plastic

PET

PVC

Vinyl

Based on the end use industry the global QR code labels market is segmented into:

Food

Cosmetic & personal care

Retail

Beverages

Industrial goods

Automotive

Others

QR Code labels Market: Regional outlook

In terms of geography, the global QR code labels market has been divided in to five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific region is expected to register highest growth as compared to the other region during the forecast period. Developing economies like India, china and ASEAN countries are the most lucrative market for the QR code labels manufacturer owing to the increasing number of smartphone users coupled with the rising growth of organized retail sector. North America is also anticipated to witness massive growth over the forecast period. Moreover, Europe is also expected to observe a steady growth during the forecast period. However, Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to be sluggish throughout the forecast period.

QR code labels Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the global QR code labels market are Tapp Label Technologies Inc., Avery Products Corporation., Unipress corporation, Afinia label Inc., Lintec Label & Print Solutions, Country labels etc.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments such as application, material, printing technology and geographies.

