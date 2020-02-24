Qatar HVAC Maintenance Service Market Overview, Segment Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

The Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is anticipated to reach $291.8 million by 2023. The growth of the market will primarily be attributed to upcoming major events in the country and the growing construction industry propelling the growth of HVAC industry.

On the basis of HVAC type, the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is segmented into heating, ventilation and cooling, of which cooling, the largest HVAC type in terms of revenue in 2017, is further segmented into variable refrigerant flow (VRF), ducted split/packaged unit, split units, chillers, and room ACs.

On the basis of end-user type, the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is segmented into commercial, industrial and residential where-in commercial is further split into commercial offices/buildings, hospitality, supermarkets/hypermarkets, government, transportation and healthcare. Of these, commercial offices/buildings category held the highest market share in 2017.

The country is poised to witness positive growth in the construction market due to major upcoming event FIFA World Cup 2022. This would assist in boosting HVAC installation in the country thereby positively impacting Qatar HVAC maintenance service market.

The Qatar HVAC maintenance service market is highly fragmented with large number of players operating in the market. Moreover, the country’s populace is brand conscious; especially the large enterprises, in oil & gas industries, and large corporate buildings, which is resulting in huge adoption of HVAC maintenance service from Europe-based brands due to their superior quality of service offerings.

Some of the major players operating in the Qatar HVAC maintenance service market are Toshiba Carrier Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Al-Ta’adhod Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Leminar Air Conditioning Co. L.L.C., Johnson Controls International PLC, Cayan Facilities Management (FM), Standard Services Qatar, Crafter Qatar, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Metri Engineering Services (MES) Qatar WLL, EMCO Qatar and Electromechanical Maintenance Services (EMS) WLL.