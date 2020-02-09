Q4 2018 Global FPSO Industry Outlook-South America and Africa Continue to Lead Global Planned FPSO Deployments

Globally 71 FPSOs are expected to start operations by 2025. South America will continue to lead globally with planned deployment of 31 FPSOs, followed by Africa and Europe with 16 and seven FPSOs, respectively by 2025. Among countries, Brazil continues to dominate in terms of deployment of planned and announced FPSOs, followed by Australia, Angola and Nigeria. Petrobras, Modec Inc, Premier Oil and Equinor are expected to be the key global operators for deployment of planned FPSOs by 2025.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2435777

Scope:

– Count of FPSOs that were brought online from 2012 to 2018 by key regions globally

— Outlook of FPSOs that would be brought online by 2025 by key countries and operators

— Details of major planned FPSOs globally up to 2025

— Recent developments, tenders and contracts of FPSOs by key regions, wherever available.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on the planned FPSO projects globally

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong FPSO data

— Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the planned FPSO projects globally

— Assess your competitor’s planned FPSO projects and capacities

— Be informed about recent developments, tenders and contracts in the global FPSO industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2435777

Key Points from TOC:

2. Q4 2018 Global FPSO Industry Outlook 5

2.1. Key Highlights 5

2.2. Project Announcements 6

2.3. Project Cancellations 6

2.4. Postponed Projects 6

2.5. Stalled Projects 6

3. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs 7

3.1. Global Count of FPSOs Brought Online by Region 8

3.2. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Countries 9

3.3. Global Planned and Announced FPSO Additions by Key Operators 10

3.4. Africa FPSO Industry 11

3.4.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Country 11

3.4.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Africa by Operator 12

3.4.3. Recent Developments in the African FPSO Industry 13

3.4.4. Tenders and Contracts 15

3.5. Asia FPSO Industry 16

3.5.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Country 16

3.5.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Asia by Operator 17

3.5.3. Recent Developments in the Asian FPSO Industry 18

3.5.4. Tenders and Contracts 20

3.6. Europe FPSO Industry 22

3.6.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Country 22

3.6.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Europe by Operator 23

3.6.3. Recent Developments in the European FPSO Industry 24

3.6.4. Tenders and Contracts 26

3.7. Middle East FPSO Industry 28

3.7.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Country 28

3.7.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in the Middle East by Operator 29

3.7.3. Recent Developments in the Middle Eastern FPSO Industry 30

3.7.4. Tenders and Contracts 33

3.8. North America FPSO Industry 34

3.8.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Country 34

3.8.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in North America by Operator 35

3.8.3. Recent Developments in the North American FPSO Industry 36

3.8.4. Tenders and Contracts 39

3.9. Oceania FPSO Industry 41

3.9.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Country 41

3.9.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in Oceania by Operator 42

3.9.3. Recent Developments in the Oceania FPSO Industry 43

3.9.4. Tenders and Contracts 45

3.10. South America FPSO Industry 47

3.10.1. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Country 47

3.10.2. Planned and Announced FPSO Additions in South America by Operator 48

3.10.3. Recent Developments in the South American FPSO Industry 49

3.10.4. Tenders and Contracts 51

3.11. Global Planned and Announced FPSOs 53

4. Appendix 60

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/q4-2018-global-fpso-industry-outlook-south-america-and-africa-continue-to-lead-global-planned-fpso-deployments

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]