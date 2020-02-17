Q3 2019 Long-Term LNG Contracts Review-Qatar Signs the Biggest LNG Contract

A total of seven long-term LNG contracts were signed in Q3 2018. Three LNG contracts were signed for the export of LNG from North America, and two each from Oceania and the Middle East. The biggest long-term LNG contract in the quarter was signed between Qatargas Operating Company Limited and PetroChina International Co. Ltd. on September 10, 2018. According to the contract, Qatargas Operating Company Limited will supply 3.4 mtpa of LNG for a period of 22 years, from 2018 to 2040.

Scope:

– Details of long-term LNG contracts signed in Q3 2018 by country and company

— Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by importing countries between Q3 2018 and Q2 2018

— Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies between Q3 2018 and Q2 2018

— Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2016 to 2018.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain information available on the long-term LNG contracts globally for Q3 2018 and Q2 2018

— Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts for both the quarters

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of long-term LNG contracts data

— Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Table of Contents 1

1.1. List of Tables 2

1.2. List of Figures 3

2. Q3 2018 Long-Term LNG Contracts Review 4

2.1. Biggest New Long-Term LNG Contract in Q3 2018 4

2.2. Regional Contract Briefs 4

2.3. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 5

2.4. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 6

2.5. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 7

2.6. LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 8

2.7. Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacities by Key Purchaser Companies 9

3. Appendix 11

3.1. Abbreviations 11

3.2. Methodology 11

3.2.1. Coverage 11

3.2.2. Secondary Research 11

3.3. Contact Us 11

3.4. Disclaimer 12

List of Tables:

1.1 List of Tables

Table 1: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018* 4

Table 2: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018* 5

Table 3: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018* 6

Table 4: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018* 7

Table 5: Annual Count of Contracts and Contracted Capacity Signed by Key Purchaser Companies* 9



1.2 List of Figures

Figure 1: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Importing Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 5

Figure 2: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Exporting Countries in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 6

Figure 3: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Purchaser Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 7

Figure 4: LNG Contracted Capacity and Share Signed by Key Seller Companies in Q3 2018 vis-à-vis Q2 2018 8

Figure 5: Annual Count and Capacities of Contracts Signed by Key Purchaser Companies* 9

