Pyrometer Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Global pyrometer market is expected to reach $816.6 million by 2023. One of the major growth drivers for the market is increasing automation in the industrial sector. In the industrial sector, contactless temperature monitoring devices are overshadowing traditionally used temperature measurement devices, such as thermocouples, thermometers, and thermistors.

Based on type, the pyrometer market has been categorized into stationary and portable, of which the portable type is projected to witness higher growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to technological advancements in portable temperature measurement devices and their increasing areas of utility.

On the basis of industry, the pyrometer market has been classified into metal processing, glass, ceramics, and others. Glass and metal processing are the two important end user industries for pyrometers. High growth of the market in the glass industry can be attributed to the increasing investments in this industry, especially in China and Germany.

For an automated process, a reliable and accurate temperature measurement and control system is important. Industrialists require consistent temperature control to run their manufacturing operations smoothly. The contactless device facilitates that by providing consistent and accurate temperature measurements.

The growing forging industry in developing economies can be seen as an opportunity for the players in the pyrometer market. According to a report by the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), during 2016–2018, the forging industry in India is expected to grow at over 9% CAGR.

Europe continues to generate the largest revenue in the pyrometer market. This is because of the increasing automation in the industrial sector and the presence of a large number of metal, glass, and ceramic producers in the region.

Players in the pyrometer market are aiming at process optimization and automation for smoother process flow. Some of the key players operating in the industry are KELLER HCW GmbH, Fluke Corporation, Optris GmbH, LumaSense Technologies Inc., B+B Thermo-Technik GmbH, Micro-Epsilon, FLIR Systems Inc., Proxitron GmbH, AOIP SAS, AMETEK Land, and Accurate Sensors Technologies Ltd.

Pyrometer Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Technology

Optical

Infrared

Market Segmentation by Type

Stationary

Portable

Market Segmentation by Industry

Metal processing

Glass

Ceramics

Others (plastics; medical; food; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning [HVAC])

