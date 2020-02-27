Pyrogen Testing Market Size, Key Vendors, Growth Rate, Drivers, Volume & Forecast Report to 2019-2025

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Report is a comprehensive study on current state of Pyrogen Testing Industry along with competitive and comparative analysis of key players, demand for products and segmentation by type, applications and investment opportunities for interested people or companies.

Increasing pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and increasing investments in research & development are key drivers for Global Pyrogen Testing Market.

Scope of Global Pyrogen Testing Market Reports –

A pyrogen is a foreign substance that evokes temperature elevation in an animal’s body. Typically, pyrogenic substances include endotoxin and other bacterial by products. Pyrogen detection is mandatory in pharmaceutical, biotechnology or medical devices industries in order to avoid the fever reactions that can be induced by both microbial and non-microbial entities. So, during the study of Global Pyrogen Testing market, we have considered pyrogen testing products and consumables to analyze the market.

Global pyrogen testing market report is segmented on the basis of product, test, application and regional & country level. Based on product global pyrogen testing market is classified as instruments, consumables and services. Based upon type, global pyrogen testing market is classified as LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) tests, In vitro tests and Rabbit tests. Based upon application type, global pyrogen testing market is classified as pharmaceutical & biologics, medical devices, diagnostics and others. The regions covered in this pyrogen testing market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Pyrogen Testing is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Pyrogen Testing Market Reports-

Global Pyrogen Testing market report covers prominent players like Merck KGaA, GenScript, Hyglos GmbH, Ellab A/S, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Associates of Cape Cod, Inc, Pyrostar, Associates of Cape Cod, Inc., Wako Chemicals, Sanquin, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, WuXi PharmaTech (Cayman), Inc., Biomedical Instruments, BioTek Instruments, Shantou Minston Medical Instruments, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe, Michigan Instruments, Micro Lab Instruments and others.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Dynamics –

Rapidly growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices industry, increasing Research & Development investments, favorable government policies, increasing number of new biologics products are driving the growth of the world pyrogen testing market. However, increasing application for animal-free tests and availability of other molecular diagnostics methods are major restrains of the Global Medical Robotic Market. Nonetheless, untapped market and technological advancements may generate new opportunities in forecast period.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market Regional Analysis –

North America dominates the pyrogen testing market with highest market share due to presence of many large biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer Inc., Merck Group, Celgene Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG and Amgen Inc. Moreover, highly developed healthcare & research infrastructure and large focus on new drug development are the major factors responsible for continuous growth of this market.

Europe is the second largest market for Pyrogen Testing due to high investments in research and development activities, favorable government policies, establishment of new biotechnology, biopharmaceutical and medical devices companies are the major factors for the growth of the pyrogen testing market in this region. In 2016 research-based pharmaceutical industries invested an estimated approximately USD 40,900 million in Research & Development in Europe.

Pyrogen Testing Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2019-2025

Asia Pacific pyrogen testing market is witnessed with strong growth rate majorly due advancements in drug discovery, development, and production, increasing research & development activities and growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Clinical research organizations are focusing on Asian countries for clinical trials. In February 2017, a National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) update added around 340 new drugs in the list. Among the local biotech companies based in China, there are approximately 800 innovative molecules in the pipeline, among which 70–80 are in phase III.

Key Benefits for Global Pyrogen Testing Market Reports –

Global Pyrogen Testing Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Pyrogen Testing Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Pyrogen Testing Market Segmentation –

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Test

LAL (Limulus amebocyte lysate) tests

Turbidimetric test

Chromogenic test

Gel clot test

In vitro tests

Rabbit tests

By Application

Pharmaceutical & Biologics

Medical Devices

Diagnostics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Pyrogen Testing Market Key Players

Merck kgaa

Genscript

Hyglos gmbh

Ellab A/S

Lonza

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories, Inc.

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc

Pyrostar

Associates of Cape Cod, Inc

