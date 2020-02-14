Pyridine Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pyridine Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 1121 pages with table and figures in it.

Pyridine is a colorless to yellow liquid with an unpleasant smell. It can be made from crude coal tar or through chemical synthesis (the latter one is the mainstream production method presently). Pyridine, as a basic organic chemical, is a versatile building block and excellent solvent in agrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries.

Pyridine, completely soluble in water, alcohol, ether and benzene, is a versatile building block and excellent solvent in agrochemical, pharmaceutical and other industries. Initially pyridines were isolated from coal tars; currently, above 95% of pyridines are got through chemical synthesis. The major raw materials to synthesize pyridines are acetaldehyde, formaldehyde and anhydrous ammonia.

USA, India, China and Japan are major production base of pyridine. Among those regions, China is the largest producer of pyridine, accounting for 46.51% market share in 2015. China begins to impose anti-dumping taxes on the imported pyridines from Indian and Japan from November of 2013 and the anti-dumping taxes will last for five years. Recently, China’s Ministry of Commerce has lowered the anti-dumping taxes of an Indian company, Jubilant Life Sciences.

Agrochemical industry is the largest consumer of pyridine. Although some country have implemented bans on usages of paraquat and those bans impact the market of pyridine, pyridine industry still have market potential in other fields, such as pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, paints, and so on.

The worldwide market for Pyridine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Pyridine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vertellus Specialties

Jubilant Life Sciences

Nanjing Red Sun

Shandong Luba Chemical

Hubei Sanonda

Changchun Group

KOEI Chemical

C-Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Chemical Synthesized Pyridine

Coal Tar Extracted Pyridine

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Synthesis

Other

