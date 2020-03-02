PVDC Barrier Material Market Size And Forecast To 2024

Polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) Barrier Material was one of the first polymers to be commercialized. Due to low gas and vapor permeability, it is widely used in the manufacture of food and consumer goods packaging, as well as in areas where high resistance to moisture and aggressive medium is required.

VDC (Vinylidene chloride) is the main raw material for the production of PVDC. PVDC contains PVDC resin and PVDC latex. PVDC resin occupied 84.30 % production share in 2015.

PVDC are often applied in food packaging and wrap, pharmaceuticals packaging, unit packaging for hygiene and cosmetic products, sterilized medical packaging and other non-packaging applications, of which food packaging and wrap industry occupy the largest share.

The production of PVDC increased from 173,900 MT in 2011 to 220,010 MT in 2015, with a CARG of nearly 5.85 %.

The manufacturers are concentrated in China, USA, Europe and Japan. Dow is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 70,260 MT in 2015. The PVDC industry has a relatively high concentration and the top four occupied nearly 70% share in 2015.

USA is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 33.84 % production share in 2015. The manufacture shares of China, Europe and Japan were 22.18%, 19.56% and 23.79%.

The consumption shares of China, Europe, USA and Japan were 28.60 %, 18.89 %, 23.18 % and 14.13 %. China is the main import region and USA is the main export region in 2015.

The price of PVDC kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average Ex-Work price and profit margin was at about 5146 USD/MT and 26.75% in 2015.

The world PVDC production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The world PVDC production will increase at a growth rate of about 4.57 %. The main consumption region will be in China, USA, Europe and Japan.

The worldwide market for PVDC Barrier Material is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1380 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PVDC Barrier Material in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dow

Kureha

Asahi Kasei

Juhua Group

Solvay

Nantong SKT

Keguan Polymer

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

PVDC resins

PVDC latex

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Packaging and Wrap

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Unit Packaging for Hygiene and Cosmetic Products

Sterilized Medical Packaging

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe PVDC Barrier Material product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PVDC Barrier Material, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PVDC Barrier Material in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the PVDC Barrier Material competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the PVDC Barrier Material breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, PVDC Barrier Material market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PVDC Barrier Material sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

