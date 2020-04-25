PVC Tape Substrate Films Demand in Western Europe Will Heavily Be Impacted by Strict Regulations

PVC Tape Substrate Films Market to Witness Sluggish Growth Against the Backdrop of Adverse Effects of PVC on Environment

During the manufacturing process of adhesive tapes, film converting firms convert the parent roll of plastic films into small rolls of desired dimensions, suitable for tapes. PVC tape substrate films are converted in a similar way. High elasticity and water resistance property of PVC tape substrate films have been driving the demand for PVC materials from various end-use applications, such as building & construction, packaging, shipping & logistics and others.

Though the thermal and electrical insulation property of PVC material has been shifting the market in favor of PVC tape substrate films in the electrical and electronics industry, the non-biodegradable nature of PVC materials is a major setback for the PVC tape substrate films market. In the present market scenario, the global demand for PVC tape substrate films is constantly increasing. However, the PVC tape substrate films market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth during the forecast period.

Paper and Biodegradable Plastic Materials Are Gradually Replacing PVC Tape Substrate Films

Various applications of PVC tape substrate films include tapes for masking, surface protection, thermal and electrical insulation, marking, sealing, etc. Due to a wide range of applications of PVC tape substrate films and high penetration of the product in multiple industries, the global PVC tape substrate films market is not dependent on any of the prominent end-user industries. On the other hand, increasing concern among consumers regarding the adverse effects of conventional plastics on environment, high intolerance towards the usage of plastics in the manufacturing sector and gradually rising prices of PVC resins owing to the limited availability of petroleum products are some of the important factors expected to hamper the growth of the PVC tape substrate films during the forecast period.

However, PVC tape substrate films create strong adhesion on non-uniform surfaces, such as concrete structures. These films also possess several unique features – they provide excellent thermal and electrical insulation, high elasticity, moisture resistance, etc. All of these factors will add to the growth of the PVC tape substrate films market during the forecast period.

Global PVC Tape Substrate Films Market Segmentation

The global PVC tape substrate films market can be segmented on the basis of film type into:

Transparent

Translucent

Opaque

The global PVC tape substrate films market can be segmented on the basis of thickness into:

Up to 100 micron

100 to 150 micron

151 to 200 micron

201 to 500 micron

Above 500 micron

The global PVC tape substrate films market can be segmented on the basis of end-user industry into:

Electrical & electronics

Building & construction

Shipping & logistics

Packaging

Household

PVC Tape Substrate Films Demand in Western Europe Will Heavily Be Impacted by Strict Regulations Regarding the Use of Conventional Plastics

The electrical and electronics industry of Asia Pacific region, specifically China and Japan, is majorly responsible for driving the PVC tape substrate films market in the region. The packaging industry in the region is also developing at a significant pace, creating a positive scenario market for PVC tape substrate films. In North America, PVC tape substrate films are preferably utilized for making tapes for the building and construction industry. Electrical & electronics and shipping and logistics industries of North America are also adding to the consumption of PVC tape substrate films in the region. Majority of the developed economies of Western Europe have strictly restricted the use of conventional plastics, leading to a gradual decline in demand for PVC tape substrate films in the region. Thus, the market is anticipated to witness sluggish growth in the region during the forecast period.

Global PVC Tape Substrate Films Market Key Players

Some of the key playersoperating in the global PVC tape substrate films market are: