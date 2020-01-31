Pvc Pouch Market 2028: Top Key Players Performance Packaging, H.V. Poly Films Pvt Ltd.

PVC Pouch Market: An Overview

The global market for PVC pouches covers stand up pouches, and flat PVC ouches are one of the most preferred formats of flexible packaging solutions. Pouches are available in a variety of configurations including zipper closures, cap closure among others. Liquids can also be packaged in pouches. PVC pouches find application in several end-use industries including apparel packaging, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, among others. Pouches are made up of multiple layers of barrier films, combined together to create a durable structure which is tear and puncture resistant. The moisture, vapor, odor, barrier properties make pouches a popular retail flexible packaging solution. PVC pouch is a transparent packaging solution by which consumer can clearly see the packaged product. The global market for PVC pouch is categorized by pouch packaging manufacturers continuously evolving their product development activities in terms of design and material capabilities. PVC pouches are used to package products such as throwaway consumables in the apparel market, cosmetics & personal care market, and powdered chemicals, etc.

PVC Pouch Market: Segmentation

The global PVC pouch has been categorized on the basis of product type, closure type, and end use industry.

On the basis of product type, the global PVC pouch market has been segmented as:

Stand Up Pouches

Spouted Pouches

Flat Bottom Pouches

Shrink Pouches

Zipper Pouches

On the basis of closure type, the global PVC pouch market has been segmented as:

Zipper

Press to close

Cap Screw cap Flip cap Others



On the basis of end use industry, the global PVC pouch market has been segmented as:

Cosmetics & Personal care

Health care & Pharmaceuticals

Apparel Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

PVC Pouch Market: Drivers & Restraints

Clear visibility of PVC pouches attracts consumer attention on-shelf with fitments for an easy open and reclose package that keeps your product fresh and safe. Along with this, PVC pouch reduces environmental footprint with less material consumption as compared to the weight of the product and optimizing product to package ratio. The global PVC pouches market is primarily driven by apparel packaging and cosmetics & personal care industry. Automotive packaging industries also use PVC pouches for packaging of equipment and parts. Packaging products offered in the global market for PVC pouch has applications apart from medical, automotive PVC pouch has applications into end-use including pharmaceutical, medical devices, electrical & electronics, etc.

Despite the positive outlook, some factors affect the growth of the global PVC pouch market. One of the factors is the increasing awareness regarding the concerns regarding the use of plastic. Stringent government rules and regulations against pollution caused by the plastic in the key countries. Furthermore, the availability and preference of alternative and cost-effective packaging solutions such as bottles and paper pouches might hamper the growth of the global PVC pouch market during the forecast period. The global PVC pouch market is anticipated to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

PVC Pouch Market: Regional Outlook

Globally, the PVC market is divided into seven key regions – North America, Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The demand for PVC pouches is expected to be flourishing in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan market owing to increasing consumer expenditure and booming flexible packaging market in the region. North America and Western Europe PVC pouch market are expected to grow at a significant extent during the forecast period owing to the presence of well-established and organized market players in these regions.

PVC Pouch Market: Some of the Key Players

Following are some of the key players operating in the PVC pouch market are Multi-Pak USA, Inc. Universal Plastic Bags, MG Packaging Pvt. Ltd., Performance Packaging, H.V. Poly Films Pvt Ltd., Wenzhou Yueyou Craft Co.,Ltd. among others. Many more unorganized and local players are expected to contribute to the global PVC pouch market during the forecast period.