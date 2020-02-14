PVC Pipes Market Growing Production, Demand and Revenue, Key Players, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2023

PVC Pipes Market Overview:

The global market for PVC Pipes is anticipated to expand at 7.13 % CAGR over the review period (2018-2023) owing to their lightweight, easy installation, and easy maintenance asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Several industries are using PVC pipes to multiple degrees which makes them the leader among plastic pipes and is expected to reach USD 70 Mn by the end of 2023. PVC pipes are extensively used in sewers, water service lines, drain-waste-vent (DWV), conduit, irrigation, water service lines, water mains, and other industrial installations.

PVC Pipes Market Segmentation:

The global PVC Pipes Market has been segmented on the basis of application, types, region, and end users.

By mode of type, the global market for PVC pipes has been segmented into plasticized, unplasticized, and post-chlorinated. Among these, CPVC pipes are anticipated to showcase the fastest growth in terms of production over the assessment period. Moreover, increasing adoption of CPVC pipes over PVC or galvanized pipes will lead to the growth in the coming years.

By mode of application, the market has been segmented into plumbing, sewerage, irrigation, water supply, oil & gas, and others. Among these, 70 % PVC pipes and fittings stem accounts from the agriculture segment which includes water supply and irrigation. The remaining 30 % accounts for the building segment which incorporates sewage pipes, plumbing, and drainage.

By mode of end-users, the market has been segmented into building and construction, agriculture, telecom industry, housing, and others. Among these, PVC holds a larger share in the construction sector for building water supply along with sewer and drainage systems.

PVC Pipes Market Key Players:

The prominent players operating the global market for PVC Pipes are Amanco (Brazil), Astral Polytechnik Limited (India), National Pipe and Plastics Inc. (US), Polypipe Plc (UK), Egeplast A. S (Turkey), China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (US) and more. Astral Polytechnik Limited has initiated the commercial production of PVC and CPVC pipes at its new plant which is situated in Alwar, Rajasthan.

PVC Pipes Market Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global PVC Pipes Market

