PVC Flooring Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Market Forecast to 2025

March 9, 2020
Wiseguyreports.Com adds “PVC Flooring Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “PVC Flooring Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PVC Flooring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global PVC Flooring market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVC Flooring.

This report researches the worldwide PVC Flooring market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global PVC Flooring breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Armstrong
Bonie
LG Hausys
Gerflor
Forbo
Mohawk(including IVC)
Mannington
Tarkett
Polyflor
HANWHA

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Type
Homogenous
Heterogeneous
Vinyl tiles (VT)
Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

PVC Flooring Breakdown Data by Application
Commercial
Residential
Table of Content

PVC Flooring Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions

PVC Flooring Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders
PVC Flooring Manufacturers
PVC Flooring Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
PVC Flooring Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global PVC Flooring Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications 
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Flooring Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Homogenous
1.4.3 Heterogeneous
1.4.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)
1.4.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PVC Flooring Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Residential
1.5.4 Table of Content
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global PVC Flooring Production
2.1.1 Global PVC Flooring Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global PVC Flooring Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global PVC Flooring Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global PVC Flooring Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 PVC Flooring Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key PVC Flooring Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

….

8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Armstrong
8.1.1 Armstrong Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.1.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Bonie
8.2.1 Bonie Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.2.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 LG Hausys
8.3.1 LG Hausys Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.3.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Gerflor
8.4.1 Gerflor Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.4.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Forbo
8.5.1 Forbo Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.5.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Mohawk(including IVC)
8.6.1 Mohawk(including IVC) Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.6.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Mannington
8.7.1 Mannington Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.7.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Tarkett
8.8.1 Tarkett Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.8.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 Polyflor
8.9.1 Polyflor Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.9.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 HANWHA
8.10.1 HANWHA Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of PVC Flooring
8.10.4 PVC Flooring Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

