PVC Cling Films Market: Why aluminum wraps can act as an obstacle in the growth

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the PVC cling films market in its published report, titled “Global PVC Cling Films Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027.” In terms of revenue, the global PVC cling films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Key players in the PVC cling films market are focusing on creating packaging products which are more efficient and lighter. This will help to curb plastic waste generated from the use of single-use food packaging products. The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Thong Guan Industries Berhad, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Harwal Group, Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l. and ITS B.V. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global PVC cling films market during 2018-27.

PVC cling films are thin polyvinyl films used for packaging of food items to keep them fresh for a longer period of time. PVC cling films are sold in the form of rolls in the market. PVC cling films remain tight over the opening of a container without an adhesive. PVC cling films are easy to handle as well as microwave safe.

In the report, TMR suggests that emerging countries in the APAC region such as China and India will register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period in the PVC cling films market owing to the rising demand from the fast food industry. Plastic-based packaging solutions such as PVC cling films offer good barrier properties and are highly suitable for storage of food products. This is the one of the main reason in driving the PVC cling films market globally. Research also suggests that the United States is estimated to have promising potential in the development of the PVC cling films market. The growth is primarily credited to the increasing fast food service outlets and the preference for ready-to-eat meals in the region.

PVC cling films contain no plasticizers so that they can be reheated. Food companies are looking for packaging manufacturers who are able to offer high-quality and efficient packaging solutions at cheaper costs. This need is fulfilled by PVC cling films. Food wraps packaging which includes aluminium foils and PVC cling films is generally supplied with the help of a strong distribution network of key manufacturers located across the globe. However, various companies also sell their PVC Cling films directly to leading fast food retail outlets.

Global manufacturers of PVC cling films could establish their presence in the Middle East and Africa and nearby regions. It is expected that the PVC cling films market in these regions might become consolidated in the next 5-10 years. According to the research done by TMR, the PVC cling films market has witnessed significant growth in the last ten years due to the swift demand from end-use applications such as meat, poultry & seafood, fruits & vegetables, etc.