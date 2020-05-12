PVC Cling Films Market- The Idea behind take over of Clopay Plastic Products Company by Berry Global

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the PVC cling films market in its published report, titled “Global PVC Cling Films Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018–2027.” In terms of revenue, the global PVC cling films market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Global manufacturers of PVC cling films could establish their presence in the Middle East and Africa and nearby regions. It is expected that the PVC cling films market in these regions might become consolidated in the next 5-10 years. According to the research done by TMR, the PVC cling films market has witnessed significant growth in the last ten years due to the swift demand from end-use applications such as meat, poultry & seafood, fruits & vegetables, etc.

Key players in the PVC cling films market are focusing on creating packaging products which are more efficient and lighter. This will help to curb plastic waste generated from the use of single-use food packaging products. The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Thong Guan Industries Berhad, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Harwal Group, Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l. and ITS B.V. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global PVC cling films market during 2018-27.

In the report, TMR suggests that emerging countries in the APAC region such as China and India will register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period in the PVC cling films market owing to the rising demand from the fast food industry. Plastic-based packaging solutions such as PVC cling films offer good barrier properties and are highly suitable for storage of food products. This is the one of the main reason in driving the PVC cling films market globally. Research also suggests that the United States is estimated to have promising potential in the development of the PVC cling films market. The growth is primarily credited to the increasing fast food service outlets and the preference for ready-to-eat meals in the region.

