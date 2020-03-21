PVC Cling Films Market Analysis: Fruits and Vegetables Account for over 25% Value Share through 2027

PVC cling films are thin polyvinyl films used for packaging of food items to keep them fresh for a longer period of time. PVC cling films are sold in the form of rolls in the market. PVC cling films remain tight over the opening of a container without an adhesive. PVC cling films are easy to handle as well as microwave?safe. These films contain no plasticizers so they can be reheated and are therefore environment-friendly. PVC cling films, although thin, are highly durable and solid. Durability an important feature of PVC cling films. If the item is dropped, jostled, moved, or tampered in any way, the PVC cling films would still hold up and protect the item.

PVC cling films are cost-effective as compared to other materials like aluminum wraps & foils. These also help to save space by keeping the items organized by consolidating them together. PVC cling films offer flexible packaging solutions, aimed to boost the shelf-life of the product. PVC cling films prevent spoilage in packaged fresh produce products such as meat, fish, and fruits & vegetables. PVC cling films are resistant to oxygen and moisture. Therefore, PVC cling films are widely used in various end-use applications such as packaging of cheese, biscuits, meat and fish, and other products. Various international and local food service outlets use PVC cling films in bulk. Hence, the PVC cling films market is estimated to have a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Preference for Ready-to-Eat Meals Is Escalating the Demand for PVC Cling Films

The global PVC cling films market has witnessed strong growth in the past few years owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards ready-made and convenient food products, primarily due to busier lifestyles. The growing demand for PVC cling films will create immense opportunities for packaging manufacturers to grow along with the market. Food companies are looking for packaging manufacturers who are able to offer high-quality and efficient packaging solutions at cheaper costs. This need is fulfilled by PVC cling films. The aforementioned factors are likely to drive the PVC cling films market across the globe. However, aluminum wraps can act as an obstacle in the growth of the PVC cling films market.

Global PVC Cling Films Market: Taxonomy

The global PVC cling films market has been segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, sales channel, end use, and region.

On the basis of thickness, the PVC cling films market study includes up to 10 microns, 10 to 15 microns, 15 to 20 microns, and above 20 microns segments. Of these, PVC cling films of thickness 10 to 15 microns account for the major share of the global PVC cling films market.

The product type considered in the PVC cling films market study includes machine and manual PVC cling films. Of these, the machine PVC cling films segment accounts for the major share of the global PVC cling films market as machine films provide a higher output as compared to manual or handheld films.

On the basis of sales channel, the PVC cling films market has been segmented into two main categories that are direct sales and indirect sales. Of these, the indirect sales segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global PVC cling films market.

On the basis of end use, the global PVC cling films market has been segmented into eight segments that are dairy products, fruits and vegetables, bakery & confectionary, meat, poultry, and seafood, cosmetics & healthcare products, consumer goods & households, food service outlets, and other industrial uses. The fruits & vegetables segment in the global PVC cling films market is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

Global PVC Cling Films Market: Competitive Landscape

The key manufacturers in the PVC cling films market profiled in this report include– Berry Global Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Klöckner Pentaplast Group, Reynolds Group Holding Limited., Sigma Stretch Film Corp., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Harwal Group, POLIFILM GmbH, Anchor Packaging Inc., Integrated Packaging Group, Thong Guan Industries Berhad, CeDo Ltd., Fine Vantage Limited, Wrapex Limited, Tronoplast Technologies Inc., Multi Wrap (PTY) LTD, BENKAI Co., Ltd., Statpack Industries Ltd., Adex S.r.l. and ITS B.V. Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global PVC cling films market during 2018-27.

Global PVC Cling Films Market: Key Developments

Key players in the PVC cling films market are looking forward to expansion through inorganic & organic methods such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, product launches, etc. For instance,