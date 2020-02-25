PV Inverter Market Drives, Rising Trends, Key Worth And Forecast 2024

PV Inverter Market report provides (Five Forces Forecast 2019-2024) in-intensity insight of the PV Inverter industry masking all vital parameters along with Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment. The PV Inverter Market report also offers extensive analysis of competition by topmost prime manufacturers (Sungrow Power, Huawei, TBEA, SiNENG, KSTAR, KELONG, EAST, Chint Power, SSE, Samil Power, Growatt, JFY Tech., ZTE Quantum, NEGO, GoodWe, SAJ, GinLong, Northern Electric (Qingdao), APS, Omnik, SMA, ABB, Omron, TMEIC, Tabuchi, Advanced Energy, KACO, Schneider, Ingeteam, Fronius, Siemens, Satcon, Enphase, AROS Solar, KOSTAL, STECA, Green Power, Helios Systems, Siliken Electronics, LTI REENERGY) which delivers the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors such as capacity, production, price, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume & revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within this PV Inverter market report.

Instantaneous of PV Inverter Market: PV Inverter is one power transfer apparatus, which is used to transfer the DC power generated through PV to AC power. For the reverse process of rectification, the apparatus is so called “inverter”.When solar cells are disposed in sunlight, it produces direct curren. However the supply system in the form of DC power has an extremely limited. For example, fluorescent lamps, televisions, refrigerators, electric fans and so on cannot be used directly with DC power supply, and most electric machinery are as well. In addition, when the power supply needs to increase voltage or lower voltage, it is simply adding a Transformer in AC power system, while lifting technology of voltage in a DC system is much more complex. Therefore, in addition to direct use of communications, weather and other special DC power users, the production of electricity need to be equipped with a PV Inverter in PV systems.

Stand-alone inverters

Grid-tie inverters

Battery backup inverters

Residential

Commercial

Others

At present, PV Inverter market is occupied by Sungrow Power, Huawei, and Sineng. Foreign companies, such as SMA, ABB and KACO have entered domestic market. However, due to the price and delivery of the service, the market share of is not high for the foreign companies. Statistics show that Sungrow Power PV Inverter companies occupy the major market share, the domestic PV power projects almost all selected domestic product.

As is shown in the Figure, Global PV inverter industry exhibites upward trend overall. Many opptunities exist in the next five years.

The worldwide market for PV Inverter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.3% over the next five years, will reach 6310 million US$ in 2024, from 6200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the PV Inverter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

